Suzanne Farrin's MACABÉA to Receive Concert Premiere at Miller Theatre

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will open its 2026-27 Composer Portraits series with the concert premiere of Suzanne Farrin's new opera Macabéa on Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The 75-minute opera, inspired by Clarice Lispector's final novel The Hour of the Star, features music by Farrin and a libretto by Sergio Chejfec. The concert presentation will feature soprano Charlotte Mundy, baritone Christopher Dylan Herbert and Talea Ensemble, conducted by Eduardo Leandro.

The Miller Theatre performance will offer an early look at the work ahead of its fully staged premiere at Theatro São Pedro in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2028. A post-show discussion with Farrin and Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey will follow the performance.

Macabéa was commissioned by Talea Ensemble with funding from the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation. Its early conceptual phase received support from American Opera Projects, while its development received funding through OPERA America's Opera Grants for Women Composers: Discovery Grants program, supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

Farrin's recent commissions include works for the New York Philharmonic, Library of Congress, Sō Percussion, JACK Quartet and International Contemporary Ensemble. A 2018 Rome Prize winner and 2020 Guggenheim Fellow in Composition, she serves as the Frayda B. Lindemann Chair of Music at Hunter College and The Graduate Center, CUNY, and is currently a visiting professor at Columbia University.

Macabéa will be performed Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Theatre, located at 2960 Broadway at 116th Street. Tickets start at $20, with student tickets beginning at $10 with valid ID.



Photo Credit: Rob Davidson for Miller Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 05 Hrs 30 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Miller Theatre at Columbia University Recent Articles ALFREDO RODRÍGUEZ TRIO to Open Miller Theatre's 2026-27 Jazz Series

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming