Sundog Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season
Staten Island's Sundog Theatre has announced its 2019-2020 Season: A Christmas Carol, Ellis Island: Gateway to a Dream, the original Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2020 and the comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged.
"Sundog has an eclectic season planned", states Sundog's Executive Director Susan Fenley. "We have classic literature put to music, original theatre, a satirical take on Shakespeare, and inspiration from an immigration story.
A Christmas Carol
This year's presentation of this timeless holiday tale brings Sundog's touring company to Baltimore, Annapolis, several schools, and New York City's College of Staten Island.
Scrooge, the three Ghosts of Christmas, and a host of other Dickensian characters comes to life in this beloved tale of redemption and enchantment. The show is geared towards families, and is appropriate for all ages. Children enjoy the richly drawn characters that pop out of the book and onto the stage, and will be thrilled when they see a child chosen from the audience to portray Tiny Tim.
Sundog's presentation stays true to Dickens' original story, adapted and directed for the stage by Cash Tilton, with original songs by Susan Mondzak and featuring a cast of six professional actors.
Cast: Joel Ingram (Jacob Marley/Ghosts), Natalie Martzial (Mrs. Cratchit/Ghost),Sammy Quinn (Belle/Martha), John Scamardella (Ebenezer Scrooge), Christopher Zika (Young Scrooge et al), and Dontalle Sylvester (Bob Cratchit et al).
Director: Shannon Agnew; Music Director: Michael Ancona; Costume Designer: Linda Koenig; Production Stage Manager: Gabrielle Gowdy; Technical Director: Stephen Fehr; Producer: Susan Fenley.
Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2012
February 21, 22, 28, 29, & March 1 - Friday & Saturday 8:00pm, Sunday 3:00pm
New Dorp Moravian Church Theatre 2205 Richmond Road, SI, NY 10306 Tickets $18, $20
Sundog Theatre's 18th annual presentation of new, original, one-act plays about the iconic Staten Island Ferries. These short comedies and dramas have been chosen through submissions from writers throughout the US. Every year, the company adds a twist. This year's theme is audience participation: randomly chosen audience members will enter a scene for a brief time and be given one or two lines to say.
For tickets, visit www.SundogTheatre.org or purchase at the door.
Ellis Island: Gateway to a Dream
This touring show is a one hour musical about the journey our ancestors took from Europe through Ellis Island and will be staged at Queens College, Mayo Center for the Performing Arts and The Berrie Center in NJ, College of Staten Island, and Ridgefield Playhouse in CT, between March 9 and March 25. It is aimed primarily at school students from the ages of 6 through 13.
Words & Lyrics: Don Kersey
Music: Steve Liebman
Director: Shannon Agnew
Producer: Susan Fenley
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged.
Venue/exact dates in June/July TBD | Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays 3:00pm
3 actors and 37 plays in 90 minutes. This fast-firing, full of energy comedy blasts through parodies all of the Shakespeare plays (plus sonnets!) with only three performers in two acts.
Written by: Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield
Director: Tina Barone
Producer: Susan Fenley
Tickets: $18, $20
