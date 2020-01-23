Submissions Are Now Open for 2nd Annual YOU WILL BE FOUND College Essay Writing Challenge

The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop announced today that submissions are now open for the 2nd annual "You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge, inspired by the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. The contest invites high-school juniors and seniors within the Greater New York area (including Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, as well as Westchester, Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Suffolk counties) to read and listen to the lyrics from the show's Act One-closing anthem "You Will Be Found", written by composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; watch the virtual choir video created by Dear Evan Hansen and performed by its fans HERE; and write an essay (no longer than 650 words) that describes how the song resonates with and inspires them.

All submissions must be received no later than 11:59 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020. This year's judges include Mike Faist (original Dear Evan Hansen cast member), Andrew Barth Feldman (former Roger Rees Award winner and current Evan on Broadway), Farrin Jacobs (Editor, Little Brown Books for Young Readers), Peter Marks (Theater critic, Washington Post), Josh Meredith (Born This Way Foundation); and Susanna Schrobsdorff (Chief Strategic Partnerships Editor, TIME Magazine). The contest rules are available at Gotham Writers' official "You Will be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge page, and two of the stars of Dear Evan Hansen provide some more information in the video below:

The winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship to the college of their choice, funded by Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich. The award will be presented at the 10th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance showcase on Sunday, May 17, 2020, being presented at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. The Roger Rees Awards is the Greater New York Regional Award of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards aka The Jimmy Awards.

The recipient of the inaugural scholarship in 2019 was Katherine Hui of Great Neck South High School, now a Freshman at Rice University studying architecture. "I put on my headphones, turned off the world and turned to a new soundtrack. 'You Will Be Found' was first on my playlist..." wrote Hui, in her winning essay about embracing her identity amidst the pressure and scrutiny of entering a new school. "The song's lyrics became a barrier to my embarrassment, the crescendo in the final chorus became a beacon of hope uplifting this vessel. There is a new rhythm in my head, but it is quiet. In fact, no-one hears it; it makes no noise because my thoughts are here in this song."

"You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge is administered by the Broadway Education Alliance, the presenting sponsor of the Roger Rees Awards, and Gotham Writers Workshop, a creative home both in New York and online for writers to develop their craft and come together in the spirit of fellowship and discovery. Gotham is also a leader in college application essay coaching.

The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers are presenting the "You Will Be Found" Challenge to recognize excellence in storytelling and promote student engagement with Broadway. The guidelines for this annual contest, including word length and the goal of the essay, align with the Common Application, the undergraduate college admission application that students may use to apply to any of more than 700-member colleges and universities throughout the United States, Canada, China and many other European countries. Students who enter the "You Will Be Found" Challenge will be able to adapt their essay and use it as their personal statements for their college applications.

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance recognizes the importance of theatre arts education and celebrates the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway's beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. The program is presented by Disney Theatricals, produced and general managed by Camp Broadway LLC; with funding by many industry leaders working in/around Broadway. The Broadway Education Alliance is the fiscal sponsor of the Greater New York Student Theatre Awards. The Broadway Education Alliance, a New York-based 501c3, serves as the fiscal sponsor for this and other educational programs.

