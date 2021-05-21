Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - A Return to Performing, Applying for Post-Grad Jobs, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: A Love Letter to My Theatre Department

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: Looking into the future, I wish I would have more time with you. Coming into this school as a sophomore and then spending most of my year has left me with hopefully two full years. I wish I could be at this school for all four years. I look to the future with optimism and I cannot wait to get back on campus and be with my people.

Student Blog: Code of Behavior

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: Nowhere near as dramatic as last year's exit, my semester came to an end last week. With Broadway starting to breathe again and our vaccinated freedoms increasing, the cloud that covered all of my quarantined summer is starting to roll out. Though my traditional New York City summer trip is still on hold, my family has a spectacular road trip to replace it. The world is starting to look alive again, and the industry I love so much is growing again- with new, necessary, improvements being called for.

Student Blog: Welcome Back!

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Well, it's official - Broadway is coming back! So many of us have been waiting for this moment when our social media feeds are filled with announcements about shows reopening and new ticket policies. And fortunately, I will be living in New York as I spend my senior year on campus (ironically it'll also be the first this I'm on campus, but that's another story)

Student Blog: Performing Live Again

Student Blogger: Sabrina Duke

Excerpt: Sabrina Duke recalls performing in outdoor live performances following over a year without being onstage. During the first weekend of May, the University of Iowa Dance Company (UIDC), Ballet Des Moines, Carlos Quenedit from Ballet Monterrey, and Katia Carranza of Miami City Ballet toured the state of Iowa and performed in front of live audiences. With social distancing and masks mandatory, the cast of 22 danced on 3 outdoor stages in 3 days. For the first time since Covid-19 began, things felt normal.

Student Blog: If You Really Want Theatre To Change, Virtual Needs to Stick Around...

Student Blogger: Cris Blak

Excerpt: This is the power of theatre. It has the potential to change minds, to change hearts and to change lives. But if you are only catering to the same few big city blocks, you are creating a great disadvantage to those who cannot afford to watch dancing cats and masked phantoms. You are building an unclimbable brick wall, serving to one facet of people and ignoring the rest. The pandemic has been tragic, thousands of lives have been lost and millions have been affected. It is the worst period my generation has ever experienced, but, somehow, good things have come out of it.

Student Blog: God I Hope I Get It!: Applying For Your First Arts Job Isn't Easy

Student Blogger: Kelly Schwantes

Excerpt: In this unprecedented merger of COVID-19 and post-graduate life, you have nothing but time to search and prepare for a job opening. I have spent the last five months scouring LinkedIn, ArtSearch, League of Chicago Theatres, and contacting references, professors, colleagues, and more in an attempt to find the perfect entry-level arts management position.

Student Blog: Give My Regards to BEAR-dway with Nicole D'Angelo

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: "As a queer and disabled owned business, I really strive for accessibility," D'Angelo says, "and I understand that not everyone can afford a full-sized bear. So, I've been making smaller 'baby' bears at a lower price point." Most recently, her WAITRESS-inspired "Baby Jenna Bear" has been a hit. A TikTok detailing how they are made just surpassed 34K views. D'Angelo also makes custom requests.

Student Blog: Shows Are Flying Under Bright Summer Skies - Frosty's World #15

Student Blogger: Laura Frost

Excerpt: Junior year ended on a positive note. The Baldwin Wallace University landscaping crew scored another hit with the spring tulips that served as the backdrop for the return of our commencement ceremony at George Finnie Stadium.

Student Blog: A Change In Me

Student Blogger: Jaclyn Hansen

Excerpt: As I reflect on the 2020-2021 school year, I feel incredibly grateful towards the opportunities, obstacles, challenges, and new experiences that I have encountered. Dance classes with masks were, of course, not my favorite thing in the world, but being back in a studio again with my peers was the best gift I could have ever received.

Student Blog: Musical Films You Should Watch This Summer

Student Blogger: Holden Childress

Excerpt: As of last week, I am done with school for the summer. No summer classes, no assignments. Just me, a shelf full of DVDs, and over 100 movies on the DVR (yikes). With so many movies to choose from, I'm bound to watch a movie musical at some point (and by some point, I mean I already watched one last week). In fact, I'm pretty sure I watch a lot of the same movies every summer, so it's pretty much guaranteed that I'll be rewatching some of my favorites. Since there's enough to make a list, I thought I'd share some musical films I'll be watching this summer that I recommend.