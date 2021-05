BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Summer 2021

Calling all theatre-loving college kids! We're looking for Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors to share their knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us below!

This is not a paid position.

How can I get involved as a Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your school's program and highlight what makes it unique.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least two blog posts per month for at least four months. Performers, techs, designers, writers, directors, and theater fans are all welcome!

We're specifically looking for upperclassmen interested in writing about how they're coping with the current global health crisis and give insight on their school's performing arts programs.

Some Ideas To Get You Started:

-What the upcoming summer looks like for you

-How performing arts events are happening online

-How your plans are or aren't changing for summer

-What is your college's performing arts program like? (online or in general)

-What classes are you taking pertaining to theater or your major?

-Student life on your campus

-Surviving midterms/finals/performance evaluations/exams

-How you balance school/work/theater

-Thoughts on ongoing theater news

Posts will be written from June to September with the option to continue into the spring semester.

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and Student Blog pages! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

To apply or for more information, fill out our application form below. Please include which school you are currently attending in the 'About' section.

Deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 26 at 11:59pm ET.

If you have trouble with the form or additional questions, please email taylor@broadwayworld.com. (Applications are only accepted via the form, not via email.)