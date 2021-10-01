Student Blogs This Week - Returning to Live Performances, Virtual Schooling, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Yeah, But Not Right Now by A.J. Holmes

Student Blogger: Michael Scuotto

Excerpt: Yeah, But Not Right Now is a deeply personal exploration of Holmes' childhood and past relationships. It was also a meditation on the nature of performance in daily life. How much are we using our talents to find fulfillment in our day-to-day life? As an artist, this through line was particularly impactful to me. Holmes' stories are linked together by musical comedy songs, which allow for a showcase of Holmes' unique writing style. His comedic lyrics are complemented by his complex and gorgeous melodies.

Student Blog: Broadway According to Kurt Vonnegut

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: Vonnegut proposed that every story ever told followed a graphable shape. The stories are graphed on two axes: the vertical "good fortune-ill fortune" axis and the horizontal "beginning-end" axis. Perhaps stories aren't as unique as we think they are-and perhaps that isn't a bad thing.

Student Blog: Why I Prefer an In-Person Audition

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: Auditioning never gets any easier. It's an inevitable part of a performing career. We're always proving ourselves and our abilities. They say you are only as good as your last performance and I suppose that's true. We spend day after day perfecting turn after turn in the studio for only one shot on stage in front of everyone. I think to myself before I start; just breathe and don't blow it.

Student Blog: Look What Happened to...Emily!

Student Blogger: Emily Brooks

Excerpt: Four years ago, I was belting Jerry Herman's "Look What Happened to Mabel" in college auditions. This week, I kicked off my senior year in Northwestern University's musical theatre program. Unsurprisingly, it was a week full of reflections on change, and that song is feeling perhaps more applicable today than it was the last time I sang it.

Student Blog: Disaster Audition: Shakespeare Edition

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: I did the monologue as how I would interpret it at the age of 17. It was so bad! I didn't realize it was bad until they asked me who my acting teacher was. That was just a smack on the face!

Student Blog: Choreographing A Chorus Line!

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: For my first show back in person, I will be choreographing the iconic Broadway classic A Chorus Line with UCSD's Muir Musical (directed by Molly Lasher). Muir Musical is a completely student-run organization that is one of the only musical theatre opportunities on-campus. This show was one of the first musicals I ever fell in love with and as a long-time dancer, Michael Bennett's choreography will always be an inspiration for my work.

Student Blog: Reflections on Selected Musicals

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: I was instructed to write my reflection in this format: favorite character, song, actor/actress, and production. While many of the shows my teacher told me to listen to were ones I was familiar with, it brought me great joy to explore musicals I have yet to discover then.

Student Blog: How My College Adapted to COVID-19

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: Learning online is nothing like having an actual class in a proper classroom. It lacks the 'human connection' if you could put it that way. However, this does not mean that it ceased to exist given everything is online. We are fortunate to be living in a time of advanced technology and therefore we are still connected but electronically.

Student Blog: Acting in a Box

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: I can't help but wonder what it would be like to play a romantic lead. I honestly don't know if I would even like it. Maybe it would be incredibly boring compared to what I usually play, but I desperately want to be given the chance to find that out for myself.

Student Blog: My Future

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: Life goals often need much planning and preparation. Whether it's saving up for house, going on vacation or simply, scheduling your everyday life, it does not hurt to be prepared and ready for whatever may come your way. I find that it can create less problems down the road and even if things to go astray, I can plan to fix them.

Student Blog: Songs from My First Voice Recital

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: What really helped make the learning process faster was that my professor's selection of songs for the recital were from either Broadway or West End musicals like The Sound of Music or Jekyll and Hyde. Majority of them were songs I knew since I was a child or I just learned them throughout the years.

Student Blog: Summer Stock Central: Step #8| Respect The Timeline + Farewell

Student Blogger: Matt Guernier

Excerpt: Again, remind yourself of your 'wants' before coming into the Summer Stock process. Does the offer make sense for where you are in your career? Evaluate and check-in with yourself on an offer-by-offer basis. In my opinion, just having an offer is already a 'W.' And having choices?! I mean, that's my idea of success in this industry.