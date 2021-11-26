Student Blogs This Week - Jonathan Larson's Impact, Returning to Live Theatre, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: A Guide to the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Student Blogger: Emily Pugh

Excerpt: With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many are looking forward to spending time with family and friends, taking a well-deserved break from work and school. Besides indulging in the wonderful food associated with this national holiday, families, children, and individuals like me are looking forward to waking up at 9am to watch Macy's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast live from New York City. Unlike last year, where in-person viewing was prohibited to avoid the spread of COVID-19, spectators are returning to attend this year's version of a time-honored tradition. With a huge live audience again, I am personally excited to watch and experience the tangible excitement as the crowds witness the parading of larger than life balloons, precise marching bands, and of course, incredible singers, dancers, and Broadway casts.

Jonathan Larson' - How Rent Changed My Life" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-5a6ca614614a0e4869c632fa769f31bb.jpg" align="left" width="150" />Student Blog: 'Thank You Jonathan Larson' - How Rent Changed My Life

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: There is a famous story about after the first performance of Rent. Someone shouted in the audience, 'Thank You Jonathan Larson.' That's my sentiment exactly. Thank you Jonathan Larson for creating such a deeply flawed, but beautiful musical that encourages my curiosity to learn more. Thank you Jonathan Larson for making me remember why I love theatre.

Student Blog: College Admissions Tips and Tricks

Student Blogger: Kelsey Piccirillo

Excerpt: It is that time of the year... COLLEGE APPLICATIONS! Applying for college can be a stressful time. I am currently applying for my master's program and have learned so much from this experience. Here are some tips and tricks from my past and current experiences.

Kelli O'Hara" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-d55ff8b0b7bc7aa618af55486cb15a02.jpg" align="left" width="150" />Student Blog: Getting to Know Kelli O'Hara

Student Blogger: Rebecca Goldfarb

Excerpt: Students from LIU Post had the pleasure of learning from Kelli O'Hara and getting to watch her perform at our campus' professional theater. Additionally, I got to interview her! Check out this blog to read about how talented and well accomplished she is, as well as grounded and generous.

Student Blog: My Three Favorite Plays I've Read This Year, and Why Everyone Should Read Them

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: In the same way that a satisfying Thanksgiving dinner requires a great deal of attention to detail (cook the turkey at the right temperature, put just the right amount of salt in the pie crust, arrange the hors d'oeuvres in just the right way), a full theatre education requires a great deal of independent play reading. Sure, we're all assigned plays to read in our classes, but those are only the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more to explore in terms of theatrical writing than Williams, Mamet, Miller, or Shakespeare, and not all of those works, if any, will be taught in most college theatre classes. College is the time where all of us are really finding ourselves, and it only makes sense to be finding out what material draws us in so that we can work on what we truly connect with.

Student Blog: Peace Out Second Year!

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: I feel like I am a fifteen-year-old that got thrown into the adult world, while still living with my parents. No one can prepare you for life. Which is fine but I wish there were people that could be like 'Oh you want to do that, you should check out this place or this place'. I kind of wish that someone would just tell me what I am going to be and how I should do it because man oh man, am I lost.

Student Blog: Character Archetypes and What They Might Mean for You

Student Blogger: Jana Denning

Excerpt: You're probably auditioning for roles you do want, but you may want them for a reason that isn't as lighthearted as "it would be fun", and not getting those roles could be having a negative effect on you that you don't even notice. Let's explore different character types, why we might want them, and the potential effect that could have on us.

Student Blog: tick, tick... BOOM! - A Letter for Artists

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: Since the announcement in 2018, I've been waiting to see the tick, tick... BOOM! movie adaptation, last weekend I finally watched it and let me tell you that I absolutely loved it. Even though I was not sure if this musical was going to be amazing as a movie, I was very excited but actually had no expectations, the things I knew were that it was going to be directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and that the main character would be played by Andrew Garfield, but the way it surprised me, made it one of my favorite movies of the year.

Student Blog: Join Us... Back in the Theatre

Student Blogger: Makalah Sizer

Excerpt: It's Friday, I'm in my seat, and I'm waiting for the show to begin. I'm ashamed to say that I had never seen Pippin, or listened to any of the music. So I was going in blind. But I was kinda glad that I did. Being able to experience the story of this boy named Pippin, who is looking for something extraordinary, and going on this journey of self discovery was amazing.