Student Blogs This Week - Booking Summer Stock Tips, A Letter on Disability Inclusion, and More!

Student Blog: An Open Letter to the Entertainment Industry on Disability Inclusion (From a Woman on the Spectrum)

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: 1 in 5 Americans has a disability. It's high time for the media to step up and deliver on empty words with meaningful follow-through: Hire disabled people. Let THEM share their authentic stories. LISTEN to them when they say what you're doing is wrong, and change your ways. People fear what they don't understand. Educate them with proper representation in media and watch the world bloom in living color. When you let the colors in and change the narrative in media, everything begins to change, and the world is better for it. Without diversity, there is no art. Can you paint with no color?

Student Blog: An Open Letter to Amateur Historians

Student Blogger: Emma Thomas

Excerpt: If you're a history buff, you might have noticed something in a movie, TV show or stage production that wasn't quite right. Turns out, it's possible there's an easy explanation. We're tasked with maintaining the historical integrity of the production, but the storytelling is always our first duty. If you are like me or my friends, you always notice these things, and hopefully now you might be a little more willing to let it slide next time you might see something imperfect in a TV show or movie.

Student Blog: Actually There is No Plan B, So Please Stop Asking

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: I don't believe in anticipating the possible impending downfall of my career and everything I've worked for. I feel when you prepare a plan B, you've already accepted the failure of plan A. Anything is possible until it isn't, so don't sell yourself short. I've been through a few 'plans' or ideas of what is next in my career so to speak, but not until the previous plan is completely written off as a no go. I'm not going to think up and move on to the next plan until the first plan has completely run its course. So don't ask me what plan B is when I haven't even started plan A.

Student Blog: What We Can Learn From Simone Biles

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: 'You shouldn't feel the need to sacrifice your mental health for others. I think that sometimes, like Biles, we feel like by being a part of a show, we have the weight of the world on our shoulders. We don't want to let anyone down by protecting ourselves.'

Student Blog: Why Isn't There a Season Three of NBC's Smash? -- Spoilers Ahead!

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: In the absence of live theatre during quarantine, I turned to the next best thing -- theatre made for T.V. I love this show because even while I was sitting at home during the pandemic, the realistic sets of Times Square and the Broadway Theatres brought me comfort and excitement. It was a way for me to feel connected to Broadway again. So... why didn't they make a season three?

Student Blog: Summer Stock Central: Step #4 | Create Your List

Student Blogger: Matt Guernier

Excerpt: Summer Stock auditions are a total numbers game and I implore you to cast a wide net, but make sure you're really targeting Venues that are most likely to hire you, Venues that are looking for performers with your skillsets and strengths--you want to set yourself up to receive as many callbacks as possible. Because more callbacks means a higher callback rate and a higher callback rate leads to a higher likelihood of booking work next summer!

Student Blog: Mask Up!

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: According to a recent announcement from the Broadway League, all audiences, performers, crew members, and theatre staff must be vaccinated and audiences must wear masks. This does not bother me at all since I recognize the benefits of keeping everyone healthy and safe in exchange for incredible theatre.

Student Blog: Writing To Change

Student Blogger: Danielle Urban

Excerpt: I had always enjoyed writing. I have written countless miniature stories and plays since I was nine years old. Naturally, when I got to college, I had figured maybe writing was something I wanted to do, but I decided against it. I am lucky enough that my theatre had the opportunity for students to write and direct their own one-act play. After acting in this show my freshman year, I knew I wanted to write one for my sophomore year. So, I got to work and took a screenwriting class in the spring of my freshman year to help me. With the assistance of my teacher, I was pushed into actually submitting my script to be put on stage, and I was fortunate enough to be picked.

Student Blog: Not Judging The Creative Process

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Olivia Noel

Excerpt: If I had just allowed the time to let my piece grow without rushing myself to make something, this process would have gone a lot smoother. If you're creating something, it doesn't always come to you right away but that doesn't mean it won't come to you

Student Blog: How To Go Back When You Don't Know How

Student Blogger: Melis Tavmergen

Excerpt: After a year and a half of living in my hometown, it's nearly time to go back to New York. I moved to New York in 2018, and I lived there until the first months of the pandemic. So, the question is, why do I feel more nervous about going back than I felt when I first left my hometown?