BWW Blog: An Open Letter to the Entertainment Industry on Disability Inclusion (From a Woman on the Spectrum)

Disability Pride Flag.

(Designed by Ann Magill. In the Public Domain.)

Can you paint with no color?

As this year's Disability Pride Month comes to a close, many companies have pledged their support for disability inclusion.

But, where is the walk behind the talk?

Ours is a society that is daily becoming more and more dependent on technology and media. With knowledge literally at our fingertips, one would think people with even a modicum of curiosity and initiative could readily educate themselves. Unfortunately, few actually take the initiative. Most choose to get their information from what they see on TV and social media. As a result, media literally becomes the reality.

In the rare instances when you do represent disabled communities, you do so inaccurately, and it becomes a slippery slope of harm. Let's take autism as an example.

The few autistic characters that exist perpetuate a stereotype that those on the spectrum are emotionless, incapable, unintelligent, and need to be "cured". The "court of public opinion" reflects the same. Countless people still believe the many times disproven theory that autism is rooted in vaccines. Think about that for a moment: some people are so afraid of autism that they will opt out of providing living-saving medicine to their children. This fear leads to inhumane medical treatment of those on the spectrum such as heavy prescribing of powerful mood altering or anti-psychotic drugs. Applied Behavorial Analysis (ABA) forces neurotypical behaviors and suppression of autistic traits, which leads to extreme exhaustion, anxiety, depression, and self-harming behaviors. This month, on July 6, 2021, shock "therapy" to "cure" autism became legal.

Autistic people are NINE times more likely to commit suicide and are at increased risk for self-harming behaviors as a result of a society that doesn't accept them for who they are. When a society doesn't accept it first marginalizes, next it rejects, then ultimately it ejects.

If you have the power to change representation in media and chose not to, you're hurting us.

Imagine Van Gogh's masterpiece Starry Night, one of the most beautiful paintings in history. Its blue, yellow, green, black hues and more were arrayed with exquisite beauty through the mind and hand of an artist. More accurately, an autist.

Now, imagine with me, that Van Gogh was told this: "you have ONE shade of blue, and you must produce for me a masterpiece for the ages." One color and only one shade. How would he do it?

It would be impossible.

The same goes with media.

When limited to one color, you rob the world of a masterpiece.

Luckily, in this instance, you have a choice.

Not only is proper representation vital for the safety and well-being of disabled communities, but it is a smart move economically. From the Ruderman Family Foundation's 2019 Study, "Disability Inclusion in Movies and Television: Market Research, 2019": "about half of US households support accurate portrayals of disabled characters and would sign up for a content distributor committed to disabled actors. Their spending power is estimated at $10.4 billion per month for US households." That's 125 billion dollars a year. Compare that to the 2021 net worth of The Walt Disney Company. Disney's net worth is 130 billion. By telling disabled communities' stories, the potential revenue per YEAR is almost that of the ENTIRE worth of one of the world's largest and most influential companies!

1 in 5 Americans has a disability. It's high time for media step up and deliver on empty words with meaningful follow-through: Hire disabled people. Let THEM share their authentic stories. LISTEN to them when they say what you're doing is wrong, and change your ways.

People fear what they don't understand. Educate them with proper representation in media and watch the world bloom in living color. When you let the colors in and change the narrative in media, everything begins to change, and the world is better for it.

Without diversity, there is no art.

Can you paint with no color?

Yours sincerely,

Bea

19 years old