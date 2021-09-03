Student Blogs This Week - An Interview with Stranger Sings' Director, Summer Stock Advice, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Nick Flatto" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-2038c23c38260a1e731eaed53a1c962f.jpg" align="left" width="150" />Student Blog: Creating the Upside Down - An Interview with STRANGER SINGS' Director Nick Flatto

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: A few weeks ago, I had the chance to attend Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical and review it for BroadwayWorld. Recently, I also had the chance to speak with Nick Flatto, the director of Stranger Sings. We talked about the show, the effects of the pandemic, and even TikTok. So without further ado, let's get into it!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: An Interview with Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Christopher Hargadon

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: A couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to chat with Christopher Hargadon, a costume designer who has worked on TV shows like Hannibal and movies like Anon. He has just received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his work on The Umbrella Academy. 'Everything you do is with its own treasure, and I've worked with some wonderful people over time, both in front of the camera and behind the camera. I've got to say, the Umbrella Academy, it really is. It's so diverse and fun, and the audience is so diverse.'

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: We Made A Musical Parody For Orientation!

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: Inspired by the UMich MT senior entrance presentation, my class decided to make our own version. Including music from Merrily We Roll Along, Hairspray, Heathers and Wicked, I'll share my experience putting it together, and read on to watch the video!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Summer Stock Central: Step #6 | Nail The Audition

Student Blogger: Matt Guernier

Excerpt: I know all of us take countless classes, read plenty of articles, and listen to endless interviews about what makes a great audition 'in the room.' So, to not waste your time, I will not be discussing how to audition in-person, but rather the digital Summer Stock audition process. After you've created all your audition cuts, there are essentially 2 methods of auditioning: 1. Self-Submissions 2. Audition Conferences

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My Fears and Hesitations in Returning to Theater

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: We've all given up so much in the last year and a half and I want to go back to Broadway, but I think the hesitation of it all is going to last a very long time. I also believe that the way we all act in the next few weeks are going to be crucial to the survival of Broadway.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Top 10 Broadway Characters That Would Bully Me in High School

Student Blogger: Marissa Tomeo

Excerpt: The amount of times I got asked out as a joke, the amount of times I got called a nerd, and the amount of times I was the odd one out for group projects qualifies me to determine the biggest Broadway bullies. Buckle in!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Color-Blind Casting and Asians on Stage

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: As early as my sophomore year in college, I began to itemize a list of possible topics for my thesis. I was not looking forward to the whole thesis writing bit. However, things lightened up a bit as soon as I started to think of titles which I felt would excite me the most and therefore make my work easier. I came up with color-blind casting.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: I Finally Saw 'Cruella' and I Have a LOT of Questions

Student Blogger: Marissa Tomeo

Excerpt: I have to say, I'm not a huge fan of the live action wave that has been sweeping the movie industry for the last few years. I have so much attachment to the original Disney cartoons from watching them countless times as a child that I can't seem to fairly judge or appreciate the new takes on these classic stories. That being said, I couldn't resist seeing Emma Stone tackle one of the bougiest villains to hit the silver screen, Cruella de Vil. I was greatly looking forward to seeing the arc of her villain origin story, as well as hitting the movie theatre for the first time since the pandemic began. That being said, after the movie was finished, I was just... confused? Let's jump into some of my most pressing thoughts, but reader beware, spoilers lie ahead.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Returning to In-Person College Theatre

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: Putting on shoes for class felt strange yesterday. I am accustomed to rolling out of bed ten minutes before my first class and eating my breakfast while listening to a Zoom lecture. Beyond the strangeness of preparing for in-person classes, I have to prepare for in-person auditions and rehearsals.