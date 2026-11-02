Student Blog: Student Life at Rowan University

Rowan University is full of students with different backgrounds, experiences and goals. In order to provide the best education and extra-curricular experience for its students, the school has a plethora of opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

ProfLink–Rowan’s website for all clubs, organizations, and events, is packed constantly. Students can visit that link and find over 250 organized activities, including clubs that relate to various careers, like the Pre-Vet or Pre-Dentistry, or those that provide opportunities for leisure, such as badminton or pickleball. There is an incredibly active Student Government Association that hosts regular meetings and helps with student affairs and campus concerns.

Beyond clubs and organizations, there is a chance for students to continue performing arts and athletics careers here at Rowan University. There are 18 NCAA Varsity sports for men and women, all of which have seen significant success. Rowan’s budding performing arts program puts on six MainStage productions on stage each year, providing entertainment for the old, young and everyone in between.

Greek Life at Rowan University is lively, with 30+ fraternities and sororities that exist across five councils. There are so many chances to build life long friendships, learn invaluable lessons, and develop leadership skills.

For those of us who enjoy late night entertainment, Rowan After Hours, better known as RAH, has a bustling calendar of events to keep students engaged even after the sun goes down. Everything from movie night to game night, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

As an added bonus, the Martinson Honors College sponsors ongoing opportunities for students to engage in organized arts and crafts activities, volunteering, and off campus sports and performing arts productions. As a member of the Honors College myself, I attend at least 6 Think, Thrive, and Share events, allowing me to be more involved on campus and make relationships with my peers.

And, when it comes to bringing everyone together for good times, Rowan provides current students, alumni, the community and their families with an amazing weeklong Homecoming celebration.

But it doesn’t stop in the Fall, students get wrapped up in the annual excitement of our own Hollybash, a massive, music-festival-style spring carnival, which signifies the end of the academic year. Here students enjoy everything from performances and variety acts, to food trucks and lawn games. Last year, DJ and actor Zack Fox visited our campus and put on an amazing show. If that wasn’t enough, what’s a carnival without a ferris wheel?

When it comes to keeping students engaged both academically and socially, Rowan’s got it covered.

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