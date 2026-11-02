Student Blog: Stepping Back and Accepting Absence

Letting go is never easy, especially when it comes to performing.

Since my first year at Villanova, my fall has always been marked by a show. Auditions for our musicals typically occur the second weekend after we arrive on campus, and the show opens some time in late October. These musicals gave me the opportunity to fall back into a routine almost immediately, and they provided me with a familiar sense of comfort in that from high school I had grown accustomed to basing my schedule around a musical. However, this fall I decided to take a step back.

From my first year of college: taking a bow in Footloose

My decision to sit the fall show out was based on a number of varying factors. Our undergraduate musical theater group decided to collaborate with the graduate program for this production meaning the hours would be longer and the process more intense. Given my other non-theater campus involvement, I knew that this increased rehearsal schedule would simply not work for me. Yet, the absence of theater in my life this fall has been notable.

While my schedule never allows for a free moment to spare, I find myself missing the joy that being in a production brings me. I am incredibly passionate about my other involvement on campus, but being in a musical fills me with a different kind of happiness that cannot be replicated. There is no feeling like creating magic for an audience alongside the people you have been inseparable with for the past three months. I used to have built-in time each night to laugh with the theater family that I had spent two years growing with, and now we have to try to squeeze each other into our busy schedules. Theater is my escape, and I have found that the lack of production in my life has caused me to become more easily consumed by other tasks and responsibilities. I go about my day attending classes, doing work for organizations, and responding to emails, but I do not get the two-hour outlet at the end of the day to release everything.

While I deeply miss my annual fall musical involvement, I have also gotten the opportunity to step back and focus on the production side. I have served as the Publicity Director for Villanova Student Musical Theater (VSMT) for the past two years, but this particular production has provided me with the unique opportunity to serve as the VSMT Liaison between our organization and the graduate department (VTD). In this role, I have helped create marketing materials and initiatives, and I have been able to combine my publicity lens with that of VTD’s. Usually I am on my own when it comes to publicity for VSMT’s productions, and getting to work with a team of experienced, eager people has been a very nice change. While I am not singing or dancing on a stage this fall, I do get to go taste-test mocktails next week and present my Spring Awakening themed titles for the production celebration. (I’m particularly proud of “The Spritz of Living”). Therefore, the absence has been filled with some amazing opportunities that I would not have otherwise gotten to experience.

More freshman year Footloose content! Not having countless rehearsals this fall with one of my best friends has definitely not been easy.

I think that especially as a non-professional college performer, it is important to remember that just because you aren't in a production doesn't mean that you have given up on theater. Admittedly, I also held the belief for a long time that in order to be considered truly "involved" in a theater program, you constantly need to be in shows. However, there are so many other ways to stay connected even if it means you aren't singing and dancing. Taking a step back forced me to explore these outlets, and I believe that in doing so, I have been able to develop my publicity and marketing skills even further.

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to return to the stage this winter, but this brief hiatus has forced me to reflect on my appreciation for theater even further. As I approach my last few semesters at college, I am hyper aware that my time as a performer could be coming to an end. Beyond Villanova, I am not sure how many more opportunities I am going to get to sing and dance. Though the feeling of impending loss certainly resides within me, it also serves as a reminder to not take a single moment on stage for granted. I know theater will always be a part of my life in some capacity, and I can only hope that I will get so lucky as to continue to perform after I move on from campus.

With all that being said, my advice to you is this: if your body or mind needs a break from the stage, it's important to listen, even if your heart is telling you otherwise. It won't be an easy decision, but it will help you come back stronger than ever.

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