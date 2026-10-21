Student Blog: Something New

I am new to everything. New to writing blogs. New to living completely on my own. New to college. The past few weeks have been exciting and fresh and terrifying and magical and inspiring and nerve-racking all at once. It has been a whirlwind of every emotion possible. Despite all the new classes, people, and extracurriculars, I have never felt more energized to explore and create as much as I can. I’ve already been in 2 different extracurricular shows, am about to start working on costumes for the next, joined a musical improv group, and am attempting to write plays and short stories, something I have never done before.

Currently, I am a first-year student at Carnegie Mellon University studying Dramaturgy with an additional major in Business Administration and a minor in English. Honestly, I kept pinching myself the first few weeks I was here because I couldn’t believe I was learning in the same building that had been previously occupied by some of my favorite actors and directors whom I have looked up to for years. Sitting in my professor's classes, I’ve never been more inspired to keep on going with my dreams of working in the entertainment industry. Over the past few weeks, I have learned SOOOO much from them. From what dramaturgy actually means and represents to Aristotle’s influence on dramatic theater. Every single time I walk into my Dramaturgy class, my Foundations of Drama class, or my Anti-Racist and Equitable Theater Practices class, I am being challenged in my ideals as well as my approach to theatrical work.

This leads me to my overall goal for myself, which is to work in the entertainment field, regardless of what it may be. Maybe I could be an actor, or dramaturg, or director, or producer…. The list could go on forever, but as long as it is in the entertainment field, I will try my luck. The goal is to become a multi-hyphenated artist with a list that goes on forever. I want to make art that inspires people or at least brings them hope. Now, as much as I honor the creative part of myself, and it is ultimately the field I hope to go into, I recognize that I enjoy and am much more than the art that I am capable of creating. There is an analytical part of my brain that enjoys math and data analytics, which is one of the main reasons I am also studying Business Administration. It is a part of myself that is more difficult to keep up; however, I understand I would be disappointed in myself if I chose not to honor and use that part of my brain in some way. I’m still not sure of the best way to do that, but that is part of what I am going to figure out during my time here.

I am only 7 weeks into my first semester; however, I have learned so much, and I know I have so much more to go. So much more to go… And I mean this as a good thing. I am very hopeful and excited for what the future holds for me as a creative, businesswoman, and just an overall person. With some luck, I hope you will continue to follow along as I navigate the next chapters of my life!



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