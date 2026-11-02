Student Blog: Self Care is Essential!

Self Care - the thing performers are always told to do and never do. Sound familiar?

When life starts to get hectic with school, performances, friends, and all other responsibilities, it can feel really hard to fit in time for self care. I know I definitely have been struggling with that as of late and because I haven’t been making time for myself, I have been feeling like I’ve only had enough energy to do what I need to do and I don’t have energy for myself. It has become a cycle of not doing things for myself because I don’t have the energy to and not having the energy to because I don’t do things for myself.

Slowly, I have been taking one step at a time with implementing self care back into my schedule and it’s been making a world of a difference. Here is what I’ve been doing lately to help:

Scheduling Time For Self Care:

I have been genuinely writing “self care time” into my schedule daily so I actually do it. I know a lot of performers live off of their calendars because it’s the only way they can do it all and I am one of those people! So, writing in this time has been a must for me.

Not Counting Phone Time as Self Care:

I’ve been using mindless scrolling as “self care” for years and I’ve found it actually makes me feel more tired and burnt out than before I started scrolling. So instead, I’ve been taking breaks to write! If writing isn’t your thing, you can draw, watch a show, etc. It can be anything! The principle is, put down the phone!

Movement:

As silly as it sounds, blasting music in my earbuds and doing a little dance break alone has been great. I also just blast music in my earbuds and walk or run. I hate running for long distances, but just 3 minutes of running in the middle of my walks has been great for me. That being said, movement can be anything that brings you joy! Don’t force yourself to run if it’s not your vibe or dance if you hate it, but finding some form of movement that makes me happy has made all the difference.

Doing Things Unrelated to Performing:

I am an Acting major and Musical Theatre minor and so much of my life revolves around performing. Even watching TV shows and movies can be a lot of mental energy because I’m constantly analyzing them based on how to improve my performance or if something could make a monologue etc. Sooo, I’ve started reading more and coloring more as outlets beyond performing. I don’t have a ton of hobbies outside of performing, but even doing little things like doodling has been helpful!

All in all, it doesn’t matter what you do for yourself as long as you are implementing self care into your schedule, allowing yourself to truly appreciate the time, and allowing yourself to fully relax. Performers often love to run around and do a million tasks, but it’s self care that allows that to be sustainable!





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