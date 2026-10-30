Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Student Blog: Making My 54 Below Debut!
Lifelong dreams do come true!
This Summer, I completed a lifelong dream of mine, performing at 54 Below! Since I was a kid, I’ve spent countless hours watching footage of my favorite performers take the stage for cabaret-style shows. For years I’d only dreamt of being in that audience, let alone on that stage. Thanks to Jorden Amir, and the team behind his series “What If?” I was able to make that dream a reality.
Jorden’s “What If?” cabaret series takes popular musical theater characters and assigns them songs from various other works. For example, what if Karen Smith sang “Cain’t Say No,” or Glinda sang “See I’m Smiling”? For me, it was What If the Star to Be from Annie sang “The Beauty Is” from The Light in the Piazza? First of all, don’t even get me started on my love for Annie, and second of all, The Beauty Is was the first classical soprano song I absolutely fell in love with at age 14. Needless to say, it felt like a real full circle moment for a 10 year old Bella and a 22 year old Bella to meet once again.
I was incredibly lucky to be surrounded by my closest friends and family during this truly monumental moment in my life. I was duly privileged to work with so many talented young artists, many of whom I’ve seen on Broadway throughout the years. The city seemed to welcome me back with open arms, and it instilled in me a new sense of confidence and excitement to take on my post-graduate life in a few months.
To see my performance, click the link here!
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