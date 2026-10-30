Student Blog: Making My 54 Below Debut!

This Summer, I completed a lifelong dream of mine, performing at 54 Below! Since I was a kid, I’ve spent countless hours watching footage of my favorite performers take the stage for cabaret-style shows. For years I’d only dreamt of being in that audience, let alone on that stage. Thanks to Jorden Amir, and the team behind his series “What If?” I was able to make that dream a reality.

Jorden’s “What If?” cabaret series takes popular musical theater characters and assigns them songs from various other works. For example, what if Karen Smith sang “Cain’t Say No,” or Glinda sang “See I’m Smiling”? For me, it was What If the Star to Be from Annie sang “The Beauty Is” from The Light in the Piazza? First of all, don’t even get me started on my love for Annie, and second of all, The Beauty Is was the first classical soprano song I absolutely fell in love with at age 14. Needless to say, it felt like a real full circle moment for a 10 year old Bella and a 22 year old Bella to meet once again.

I was incredibly lucky to be surrounded by my closest friends and family during this truly monumental moment in my life. I was duly privileged to work with so many talented young artists, many of whom I’ve seen on Broadway throughout the years. The city seemed to welcome me back with open arms, and it instilled in me a new sense of confidence and excitement to take on my post-graduate life in a few months.

To see my performance, click the link here!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 08 Hrs 20 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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