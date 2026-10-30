Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Performs Medley on THE VIEW







Sherie Rene Scott and the cast of The Rocky Horror Show appeared on The View to perform a medley of songs from the hit musical. The video kicks off with Scott performing "Science Fiction, Double Feature," before the cast joins in for the "Time Warp."

The performance featured Andres Quintero as Riff Raff, Valentina as Columbia, Jimin Moon as Rocky, Paul Soileau as the Narrator, Kevin McHale as Brad, Renée Albulario as Janet, George Salazar as Eddie, and more.

The television appearance came after the production performed on NPR's Tiny Desk, which was released this morning. The video featured the cast performing selections from the cult classic musical.

The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including 'Dammit Janet,' 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,' 'Hot Patootie' and of course, 'Time Warp,' the party floor-filler.

Tickets for the critically and widely-acclaimed musical have been extended twice since the show opened, and are currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

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