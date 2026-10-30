In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui an MTCA Alum, Ithaca Alum and the titular role of the upcoming revival of The Who’s Tommy. MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy and Ali discuss: Expectations of family members while auditioning.
Video: The Rescues Perform From THE LOST BOYS at the Museum of Broadway
Watch a video of the composers performing "If We Make It Through the Night."
To celebrate Atlantic Records’ release of the physical Vinyl and CD editions of The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), The Rescues performed songs from the musical at The Museum of Broadway on Friday. Watch a video of them performing "If We Make It Through the Night," the musical's finale.
The vinyl & CD signing event arrived as the original Broadway cast recording is available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl. The Lost Boys is the most Tony Award-Winning new musical of the year.
The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), is produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch, the album features fan-favorite showstoppers including “Secret Comes Out,” “Now, Forever,” “Superpower” and “If We Make It Through the Night.”
The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical(Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, the Henry Hewes Design Award (Dane Laffrey), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical(Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).
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How 'The Lost Boys' Tony Winner Jen Schriever Lights Up Broadway with Kindness & Curiosity
The Lost Boys Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Jen Schriever joins Robert Peterpaul on The Art of Kindness for an inspiring conversation on how you can really light up Broadway with kindness. Fresh off her Tony win and onto Iceboy!
THE BEST OF BROADWAY SHINES AT THE NEW DRAMATISTS SPRING LUNCHEON!
The stars came out in full force for the annual New Dramatists Spring Luncheon, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest talents for an afternoon celebrating the future of theater.
Tony-Winner Michael Arden (Broadway's The Lost Boys): Time to Kill ('Em with Kindness)
The Lost Boys Broadway director Michael Arden joins Robert Peterpaul on The Art of Kindness podcast to touchdown on creating thrilling heart-led theatrical spectacles. The Tony Award-winning theater-maker (Maybe Happy Ending) breaks down his innovative creative process through the lens of kindness.
#167 - Patrick Wilson, James Carpinello & Marcus Chait - Taking a Bite out of Broadway
Patrick Wilson, James Carpinello and Marcus Chait join Behind the Awards to discuss producing The Lost Boys for Broadway. This Family driven story lead by Shoshana Bean just happens to be surrounded by vampires.
#166 - David Hornsby & Chris Hoch - The Lost Boys from Page to Stage
Tony Nominated Book Writers David Hornsby & Chris Hoch visited Behind the Awards to talk about the process of writing The Lost Boys musical. The discuss the must have movie moment such as Saxophone Man, Rob Lowe and The Video Store as well as the must have new moments theater goers will experience.
The Lost Boys: Spectacle and Nostalgia Meet Broadway's Vampire Musical
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff & Richie, we discuss the Broadway production of The Lost Boys, now playing at the Palace Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the musical adaptation of the 1987 Warner Bros.
Ep442 - Michael Arden: Playing Vampire Mad Libs with The Lost Boys
Michael Arden joins the show to discuss the monumental task of bringing The Lost Boys to Broadway and the technical alchemy required to turn a cult classic film into a soaring musical experience.
Episode 153 | Ali Louis Bourzgui: "Veggie Garden"
Survival Jobs, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, recorded live in the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com studios in New York City, returns with an exciting and heartfelt new episode featuring Broadway’s rising star, Ali Louis Bourzgui, currently appearing in The Lost Boys on Broadway.
Opening Night: The Lost Boys Takes a Bite Out of Broadway
The vampires came out to play as The Lost Boys officially opened at the Palace Theatre, and The Roundtable was there for every thrilling, gothic moment.
Ali Louis Bourzgui Talks “The Lost Boys” Here On The Roundtable!
Ali Louis Bourzgui is stepping into one of the most exciting theatrical moments of the season, bringing fresh energy to The Lost Boys as the iconic story takes on new life for the stage.
Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka & Miguel Gil Talk The Lost Boys — Special Broadway Preview!
Broadway’s most anticipated new musical of the season is coming — and The Lost Boys is already creating major buzz. Stars Benjamin Pajak, Jennifer Duka, and Miguel Gil join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a special preview conversation about bringing the legendary story to the Broadway stage.