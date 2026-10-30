 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: The Rescues Perform From THE LOST BOYS at the Museum of Broadway

Watch a video of the composers performing "If We Make It Through the Night."

By:

To celebrate Atlantic Records’ release of the physical Vinyl and CD editions of The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), The Rescues performed songs from the musical at The Museum of Broadway on Friday. Watch a video of them performing "If We Make It Through the Night," the musical's finale.

The vinyl & CD signing event arrived as the original Broadway cast recording is available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl. The Lost Boys is the most Tony Award-Winning new musical of the year.

The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), is produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch, the album features fan-favorite showstoppers including “Secret Comes Out,” “Now, Forever,” “Superpower” and “If We Make It Through the Night.”

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical(Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, the Henry Hewes Design Award (Dane Laffrey), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical(Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).
 
 

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $59

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026



Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug Shop item
The Lost Boys Logo Magnet The Lost Boys Logo Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Logo Pin The Lost Boys Logo Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $59