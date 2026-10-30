Video: The Rescues Perform From THE LOST BOYS at the Museum of Broadway

To celebrate Atlantic Records’ release of the physical Vinyl and CD editions of The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), The Rescues performed songs from the musical at The Museum of Broadway on Friday. Watch a video of them performing "If We Make It Through the Night," the musical's finale.

The vinyl & CD signing event arrived as the original Broadway cast recording is available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl. The Lost Boys is the most Tony Award-Winning new musical of the year.

The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), is produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch, the album features fan-favorite showstoppers including “Secret Comes Out,” “Now, Forever,” “Superpower” and “If We Make It Through the Night.”

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