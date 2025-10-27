Student Blog: Here’s the Tea! BFA Life one Cup at a Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Life as a Musical Theater BFA student moves fast. The days start early and end late. Somehow, between all the chaos and movement, I have learned to find stillness in the simplest ritual of all: drinking tea. Every warm cup is a reminder of self-care and love. It’s a reminder that I can get through the day. Chamomile, peppermint, green, you name it! I drink tea to ground myself. Seriously, I can’t live without it because even on the most difficult days, I know I can rely on my routine.

From one tea lover to another, here is how I survive life in a BFA program through all the teas I drink in a day!

Matcha Latte

1. Morning Tea, 8 - 10 a.m.

Tea of choice: Matcha

Morning classes are a staple of a BFA program. In the mornings, I am looking for a kick to get me alert, focused, and ready to go. I need a tea that is not only energizing at first, but that will keep me energized throughout the entire day. I want to feel my best from my acting classes and voice lessons in the morning to my dance classes and rehearsals at night. This morning tea helps prolong my stamina!

Of course, I like to switch it up a bit. A green, oolong, or chai will do the trick. Sometimes, I will even make a fun matcha latte!

2. Afternoon Tea, 12 - 2 p.m.

Tea of choice: Chamomile

During my lunch break, I have just enough time to brew my favorite mid-day cup, chamomile! The afternoon slump is saved here by this tea. This warm and calming cup helps me digest my lunch and decompress.

This is my first actual break of the day, so my tea helps me breathe and reset to stay present during my next few hours of class. If I am performing in one of my afternoon classes, I might even sneak in a ginger tumeric or a lemon tea to make sure my voice is soothed and hydrated.

3. Evening tea, 4 - 7 p.m.

Tea of choice: Peppermint

By around 4 p.m., I am finished with most of my classes. It is time to rush home for a quick evening tea before an hour and a half of dance class, Jazz or Ballet!

Ballet class dressed up for Halloween!

My actual class is at 5:30 p.m., but on days where I am feeling up for it and want some extra dancing, I will drop into a different teacher’s 4 p.m. class. Although I enjoy feeling extra-warm for my regular 5:30 p.m. class, I am exhausted after three hours of dancing! An evening cup of peppermint is perfect to soothe my muscles before and/or after dancing.

4. Nighttime tea, 9 - 11 p.m.

Tea of choice: Chamomile Passionflower

Finally, it’s the end of the day! After a short dinner break, I will go to rehearsal, do homework, practice my singing, meet with a scene partner, or catch up on work for one of my favorite and most interesting classes, Music and Neuroscience.

At the end of a long day, I need something to calm me down. After staying busy and running around all day, it can be difficult to relax at night. I drink my “Nighty Night” chamomile passionflower or lemon balm valerian tea, so I can rest, recharge, and do it all again tomorrow!

Staying sane and present while studying Musical Theater in a BFA program is tough at times, but all the little joys and encouragement you can provide for yourself helps you persevere through the struggles. Performing and studying the arts is what I love to do, but as with any work we are passionate about, it can be challenging at times! My form of self-care, drinking tea in cute little mugs and cups, has tremendously supported my mental clarity and peace of mind.