My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: First Look at GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse
The new musical follows the Grim Reaper's daughter as she weighs taking over the family business.
Get a first look at GRIM, the world-premiere musical now playing at La Jolla Playhouse, now on stage in San Diego. GRIM centers on the Grim Reaper, who is retiring after 300,000 years of collecting souls. His daughter, Diana, stands to take over the job, with one simple test between her and the position. Complications arise when she unexpectedly falls for a dorky human teen named Josh, and for the chaos of humanity, planet Earth and the DMV. The central question is whether Diana can be in charge of ending life if she loves it.
The musical is directed by Sammi Cannold, with a book by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer. Music and lyrics are by Petro AP and Scott Hoying, along with Orton and Silnutzer, and the choreographer is Andy Blankenbuehler. The production runs in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre.
The cast includes Paolo Montalban as Grim, Akshara Gunda as Diana, Julio Rey as Mort and Mateo Lizcano as Josh. See more in BroadwayWorld's photo first look at GRIM. La Jolla Playhouse has extended GRIM a second time, and the production now plays through December 13 in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.
Before the run, BroadwayWorld shared a workshop sneak peek of the show.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode