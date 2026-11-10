ROPE Extends for Two Weeks at The New Group

Due to demand, The New Group just announced an additional two weeks for Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Originally slated through December 6, this production now plays a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 20. Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere features Corey Fogelmanis, Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan, Graham Phillips and James Waterston, with this original cast slated to appear through December 6. Additional detail and schedule for performances December 6 – 20 to be announced. Previews began October 13 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, November 3 at the Theater at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street).

Garrett Stern (Cameron Monaghan) and Nate Singer (Corey Fogelmanis) are two beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students, who throw a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. Newly adapted by Gordon Greenberg from the play that inspired the iconic Hitchcock film, this sharp-witted and sexually aggressive thriller arrives Off-Broadway in a production from The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott.

This production features Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World) as Nate Singer, Elizabeth Gillies (Broadway: 13) as Leila, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Rupert Cadell, Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) as Garrett Stern, Graham Phillips (Broadway: 13) as Richard Raglan and James Waterston (Dead Poets Society) as Judge Kentley. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane. Costume Design is by Catherine Zuber. Lighting Design is by Jeff Croiter. Sound Design is by Leah Gelpe. Wig Design is by Tom Watson. Intimacy/Fight Direction is by UnkleDave’s Fight-House. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting by Geoff Josselson Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA; Felicia Rudolph, CSA.

Rope is produced by special arrangement with Mark Cortale and Jeffrey Mahshie.

Earlier this year The New Group – the acclaimed, artist-driven theater company known for producing adventurous and contemporary work – moved to its new home at the Theater at St. Clement’s, one of the original venues of the Off-Broadway movement. The move to the historic Theater at St. Clement’s – where the company previously produced more than two decades ago – lays the groundwork for long-term vision, risk-taking and deeper community engagement.

Subscriptions to The New Group’s 2026 Season at the Theater at St. Clement’s and Patron Ensemble memberships are available now at thenewgroup.org.

Subscriptions include a ticket to each production, plus invitations to special events and added benefits throughout the season. A discounted membership is available for audience members under 40.

The Patron Ensemble plays a crucial role by providing essential support for productions, the development of new plays and musicals, and The New Group’s education programs. As part of the Patron Ensemble program, patrons get first access to The New Group’s 2026 season and exclusive benefits.

Tickets available now at thenewgroup.org. Performance schedule through December 6: Tuesday through Sunday at 7:00pm, with matinee performance on Saturday at 2:00pm. Tickets start at $69. Performance schedule December 6 – 20 to be announced; please visit www.thenewgroup.org for more. Post-Show Talkback is slated Wednesday, November 18. Open Caption Performance takes place Wednesday, November 11.

Pick Your Price: The New Group will offer Pick Your Price seats at all performances. In an effort to expand access with ticket options for audience members, The New Group is offering tickets starting from $20.

Rush tickets are available for $38 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming