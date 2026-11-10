A KIDMAN CAROL to Hold Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman Look-Alike Contest

A Kidman Carol will hold a Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman look-alike contest and ticket giveaway hosted by cast member Ashby Florence in celebration of the show's first preview on Monday, November 16.

Fans are invited to gather outside of the stage door at New World Stages dressed as their favorite iconic Cate Blanchett or Nicole Kidman look at 5pm ET on Monday, November 16, where Ashby will select the top ten best-dressed contestants to each win a pair of tickets to the show's first preview performance at 7pm that evening. Every iconic look, character, and moment from the stars' illustrious careers is on the table, from Cate's unhinged lesbian maestro in Tár, to freshly-divorced Nicole or even that one time Cate wore a top made out of Nicole's wigs — anything and everything goes!

Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, A Kidman Carol stars Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett with Ashby Florence, Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula rounding out the ensemble and Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings..

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true...might actually be a nightmare?

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