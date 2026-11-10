Video: Joshua Henry & Julia Harriman Talk Love, Collaboration, and Bringing THE CONVERSATION to the Stage





A new musical is starting a conversation about love! The Conversation, written by and starring Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman, is preparing to make its New York debut at the Asher Place Theatre, with performances beginning November 17.

Featuring a book by Nick Green and direction by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, the new musical explores the complexities of love and relationships through an original score created by Henry and Harriman.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the company at the Skywalk at One Times Square, where they offered a special sneak peek at the production and reflected on the creative journey that brought the musical to life.

"It's been a long journey of living in a very complicated storyline, like really trying to look at what does love mean? What is this common language of love that we wanna bring to audiences?" explained Harriman. "And so today it was really moving to see people respond to these songs, just knowing it's gonna speak to people."

For Henry, the creative connection he shares with Harriman has been an essential part of developing the musical.

"Our collaboration has been very easy. We have so many ways in which we get in songs and approach a song, whether it's a drum beat, a guitar lick, or just like a feeling," he explained. "It's special when you can find someone that you're like, 'Oh, I see you. I see you artistically. I see you musically, especially.'"

Harriman echoed that sentiment, recalling how their shared musical instincts first brought them together.

"When we started first playing music together, it just came so naturally. It was effortless. And we found that our instincts were very similar, or I at least knew where he was gonna go, or he knew where I was gonna go, and it just made a lot of sense. And that continued into our writing together, and here we are with The Conversation."

Watch as Henry, Harriman, and the creative team share more about the making of The Conversation, and get a sneak peek at the new musical in this video.

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