Video: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Cast Dances Through New York City Ahead of 2027 Opening





Magic Mike Live is getting ready to heat up New York City! Ahead of its upcoming debut, the production has released a new video featuring the cast dancing through iconic locations across the city. Watch the video!

Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live will begin performances in New York City on Thursday, January 28, 2027, ahead of an official opening on February 11. The production will play a newly renovated, custom-built venue at 268 West 47th Street, one block from Times Square.

The New York company will be led by Sebastian Melo Taveira as Mike, with Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene sharing the role of MC. The ensemble includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Derek Sisouphone, Ellena Takos, and Marcus Vrondas.

Aaron Marcellus joins the company as featured vocalist, with Reed Campbell serving as Opening MC.

Following successful residencies in Las Vegas and London, Magic Mike Live New York will feature a 90-minute immersive performance combining dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy. Inspired by the hit films, the production places audiences at the center of the action, with performers appearing onstage, overhead, and throughout the venue.

The show is co-directed and choreographed by Alison Faulk, with associate direction and choreography by Luke Broadlick. The creative team also includes Jack Rayner (music supervision and composition), Rachel O'Toole (production design), Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (scenic design), Marina Toybina (costume direction), Isabel Martin (costume design), Dreya Weber (aerial choreography), Philip Gladwell (lighting design), and Nick Kourtides (sound design).

The venue will also feature Greenlight, a new cocktail and dining lounge developed in collaboration with Authentic Hospitality, the team behind Pebble Bar, Jac's on Bond, and Ray's. Open nightly beginning at 5 p.m., Greenlight will welcome both ticket holders and the general public.

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