BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE to Offer $35 and $40 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Blue Man Group will launch rush and lottery policies ahead of their Broadway debut Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new festive production will play a strictly limited engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning November 12 through January 3, 2027 with an opening night set for November 17.

Digital Lottery

Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise” will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $35 tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open 48 hours prior to each performance and close 24 hours prior to the performance. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partial view. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of 4 tickets per entry. To enter and for more information, please visit lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/blue-man-group-ny/.

In-Person Rush

A limited number of $40 Rush tickets will be available for each performance in-person only at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office. Rush tickets are available starting from the time that the box office opens on the day of the performance, or on the day prior when purchasing for 11AM performances (see www.broadwaydirect.com/theatre/lunt-fontanne-theatre/ for current box office hours). Seat locations and number of tickets available are subject to availability. Rush seats may be partial view. Limit 4 tickets per person.

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide. Now, 35 years after Blue Man Group first burst onto the New York stage, the Blue Men are heading uptown — and to Broadway — for the very first time.

“A New Holiday Surprise” will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming, and visually unforgettable, this all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don't always have to go according to plan.

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