Student Blog: Getting Back into the Routine

Welcome welcome, it is officially October and most students have been back in the routine by August or September with schooling, rehearsals, homework, and much more. For me, it took me a hot minute to figure out a routine and get back into it. First off, let me introduce myself, Hi my name is Isabella Lukitsch, and from where I am from people always call me the “Broadway Girl” because I know everything about Broadway/theatre news. Now, I am a sophomore in college, so I am used to the grind of schooling already, but it does not mean the routine gets easier. A lot of people like to call sophomore year the "sophomore slumpies” yeah I don’t think so, that cannot happen. Let’s talk about how we can stay in the routine, or create one if not started.

It all depends on your classes, see for me I got really lucky in that area. Oh, I should probably mention I am a marketing major and have studied theatre. Anyways, I got lucky with my schedule because Monday, Wednesday, and Friday I can wake up pretty late if I so choose. However, this is where I choose to be a good student and wake up a little early, either 8am or 9am and get started with my day. I usually try to look over any material for my classes, or finish anything I may need to for my clubs I am a part of. That is usually how I get a great start to my day, nice slow mornings. However, Tuesdays and Thursdays I do not exactly get a slow morning, but I wake up at 8am and take my time getting ready for the day to wake up and prepare. Now I have back to back classes and they all end every single day at the same time at 3:35pm which is so nice. From there I normally go to the library until dinner, which usually happens around 5pm. From there the night is either; homework, the gym, or my clubs. I try to go to bed before 12am at least so I can try and get as much sleep as possible in order to function. Sophomore slumpies or any slumps cannot happen here.

Now, you’re probably thinking what classes are you taking? A lot of marketing classes, obviously. I have Accounting I, Intro into Data Science & Business Analytics, Principles of Marketing, Intro into Psychology, and Criminology. I know all very random classes, it is a lot to balance but it is so important to find time and make a schedule to focus on it all. As I had mentioned about making a schedule and being a part of clubs, there is also a balance for that. One club I would love to talk about with you all is my theatre club. I am the Social Media Representative of the club and have never had so much fun being a part of something before. We have so many upcoming events, like our show this weekend! We are doing the show All Nighter and I cannot wait for audiences to see it. Even though I may not be a theatre major anymore, I still love performing and that is what this club allows me and other non theatre majors to do. It brings us all together to talk about and perform the love that we have for theatre. If you are not a part of any clubs yet, I highly recommend participating in some. Theatre is the best place to make friends, I also believe the easiest too (this might be the next topic we cover on the next blog) because at the end of the day we all just want to belong with our interests.

To wrap up my first blog (if you cannot tell I talk a lot) I would like to touch base with how the first couple of weeks of school have been going. It has been going great! I think the only thing I struggle with this year is learning how to balance school life vs. social life. I am definitely more focused on my coursework than my social life, which has its pluses for sure. That is something I am still learning how to balance, once I figure it out I will let you know! Otherwise than that it has been challenging navigating through a major in some classes, but for the most part I am enjoying every single minute of it. I hope your classes are going well, and that you aren’t suffering so far in this new semester. Remember to keep your head up, take a deep breath, and take it day by day. As Spamalot the musical had stated, “Always look on the bright side of life!” Ugh I love that show, let’s talk about musicals sometime too, shall we? I hope you enjoyed the first blog, make sure to come back for the next one! Keep smiling because it’s going to be alright. The Broadway Girl, Isabella Lukitsch





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