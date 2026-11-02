Student Blog: Finding a Routine Abroad

Finding a routine once I get back to college is something I’ve always struggled with. For me, it has to be just right in order to be comfortable, but this semester it’s been especially challenging. I had the privilege this semester to study in Florence, Italy, through a global study program at my home university, and while it’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life, it’s been a big adjustment for me.

I moved into my apartment with seven other girls on August 26, which was a huge change from what I'm used to. At my home university, I've only ever lived on campus in a dorm with one other person, so an apartment felt completely different at first. I’ve enjoyed it so far, but it came with a lot of unexpected challenges I had to overcome to get where I am now. Cooking for myself was a big one that I had to overcome the first month since that’s something I’ve never had to do at my home university or even at home. Another big adjustment was the lack of a dryer for my clothes, and with living with so many people comes limited space on our drying rack. I got super lucky though; all seven of my roommates were random, but they are some of the best girls I’ve ever met.

It was hard to find a routine that worked for all eight of us, but by the beginning of October we had a trash schedule and Tuesday movie nights to look forward to, which made this apartment feel like a home. As for my classes, it was tough to navigate living and going to school in a foreign city. My home university is the University of Connecticut, and if you know anything about UConn, you know that the campus is mostly farmland. That switch from such a rural college town to such a unique city like Florence felt like a shock to my nervous system. There is so much happening here all the time that even finding a basic route to my school building was a challenge.

It was easy to feel lost here in the beginning, but the whole point of studying abroad to me is to get outside your comfort zone and experience things that you can’t at home, so with that in the back of my mind, I pushed myself throughout September and October to make this city feel like somewhere I belong. I'm now lucky enough to say I have favorite restaurants and friends here, but finding that balance was one of the hardest things I've ever attempted to do.

Something I am still struggling with as we reach the middle of the semester is balancing my schoolwork with my travels here in Europe. A unique part of the study abroad experience is the ability to travel on the weekends, and I can confidently say my roommates and I have taken full advantage of this opportunity. I find myself having less time to do the things I love to do back home because I’m away every weekend, and by the time I get back to Florence, I am just so tired that I don’t want to indulge in my hobbies. This experience has taught me a lot about myself, and I hope that through the rest of my semester I can continue to learn from it. Through the rest of my semester, I am going to continue perfecting my routine because I think that the best experiences in life evolve with you as you grow.

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