Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Student Blog: Conservatory vs. College: Which Path to Take
College vs. Conservatory: the age old question.
College vs. Conservatory: the age old question. I wanted to talk about this because last year I attended a traditional 4 year college and now am attending a 3 year conservatory and I definitely feel the difference between the two. I wish I had looked more into the differences my first year applying to colleges because for me, conservatory life just fits more of what I wanted for school - but I had no idea at the time! Both are great options if you want to continue your education in the performing arts world, so let’s talk about them!
Performing Arts Classes:
Conservatory - They have more specifically tailored classes to careers in the performing arts. For example, my history class right now is the History of Musical Theatre. They also typically have more classes a week and less amount of time in each class.
College - More options typically for academic and elective course offerings and typically have less classes a week for more amounts of time in each class.
Length:
Conservatory - Typically 2 years if they offer associate degrees or certificates, 3 years if they offer a BA or BFA.
College - Typically 4 years for a BA or BFA
Choices for Classes
Conservatory - Usually a particular schedule that all students have per year with electives as choices
College - Usually a guide of what classes work for a requirement and you are able to choose between a few different choices to fill in these requirements
Percentages of Arts to Gen Ed Classes
Conservatory - About 90% performing arts classes, 10% gen eds
College - About 70% performing arts classes, 30% gen eds
Class Sizes:
Conservatory - Typically slightly smaller class sizes
College - Typically slightly larger class sizes
Academics/Majors and Minors
Conservatory - Almost entirely performing arts focused with majors and minors, usually no opportunity for double majoring, less classes outside of performing arts focused classes
College - Double major opportunities (depending on the school), more minor opportunities, and more opportunity to explore interests outside of performing arts in classes
Social Life
Conservatory - Just performing arts students, 100-200 students in your entire school, you see everyone every day and know everyone by name
College - You meet students outside of the performing arts majors, Greek life opportunities, more clubs,, sports games to attend, you won’t know everyone
Individualized Attention/Class Time
Conservatory - Due to smaller class sizes there is more individualized attention in addition to having more hands-on classes versus lectures
College - More lecture based classes, often less individualized attention when not in major specific classes
Housing/Meal Plans
Conservatory - Typically does not have meal plans or housing plans, often you need to get an apartment and pay for food yourself. This is not always the case, for example my conservatory offers housing and is working on a meal plan.
College - Offers both housing and meal plans.
Things You May Find in Both:
- Teachers/Professors who are actively working in the performing arts field while also teaching
- Many performing arts classes
- Small Class Sizes for Performance Majors
- Individualized Attention
- A good foundation for a career in performing!
Be sure to trust your gut and make a decision that fits you best! Don’t worry about what you think should be the “correct” choice, and make a decision based on what makes the most sense for the education you want.
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