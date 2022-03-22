Student Blog: Bubble Gum Love and the Like

Picture a somewhat-windy Sunday afternoon in South St. Louis County. Can't do it? Well, I'll help you out there.

It was sunny and in the mid-seventies, and the grass was oddly green for the first day of spring.

Two girls go galavanting through the park in search for the perfect angle, and what you see here is that perfect angle.

Portrait photography was daunting to me when the assignment first got...well, assigned. First, you have to find a person, which is a lot easier said than done for me, since I'm pretty much the biggest introvert you'll ever meet.

Enter the other big introvert in my life, my beautiful friend, Katie, who you can see here.

Since she's kind-of a model, though she'd never admit to it, it worked out very well for both of us.

It was a day full of finding trees to climb, stepping all over pinecones, and kicking away litter.

This picture actually happened when we saw a tree right next to the bleachers and she decided against climbing it, so we took a couple cute pictures on these bleachers, giving kind of a "vintage" vibe, if I do say so myself.

The moral of the story is to challenge yourself. If there's something that's scaring you, go ahead and try it. You might have some fun, and some bubble gum as well.