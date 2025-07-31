Stroller Scene Will Host a Birthday Party For The Morbs at BrickAux

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stroller Scene has announced the next play in its "birthday party" reading series, to be held at Brick Aux (628 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, 11211) on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.

The birthday party series presents public workshops of new plays, developed through Stroller Scene's developmental process. Audiences are invited to watch a lightly-staged reading - then hang around after for a party.

On August 16th at 7 PM at the Brick Aux, Stroller Scene will present their next offering: The Morbs by Jen Diamond, directed by Lily Riopelle. The cast of The Morbs will feature Gus Birney*, Rivka Borek*, Emma Kikue*, and Beth Griffith*.

A short synopsis of the play: Three best best BEST friends from college get stuck in a cabin during an outbreak of a terrifying illness known as The Morbs. Good thing they know each other better than anyone... Right? The Morbs is a comedy-thriller about friendship, cold soup, and the people we become.

"The birthday party workshop series is at the apex of Stroller Scene's work. By supporting plays from early drafts through their development journey, these workshops are celebrations of plays that have been put through their paces and are ready for production.," shared Stroller Scene Artistic Director Chris Diercksen. "This summer, we're excited to be presenting the next iteration of The Morbs, which Jen has been working on over the past year-and-a-half with us and with our friends at Good Apples Collective. We see this birthday party as a celebration of Jen and her play, but also of the wonderful collaborators, actors, and community who came together to support this project's growth."

Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6pm for refreshments and mingling. The reading begins at 7pm, and runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission, followed by more party.

Founded in 2022, Stroller Scene develops new plays by fostering environments for playwrights to experiment and grow. Its mission is to immerse playwrights in a community of artists who invest in their long-term development. Its programming is designed to empower playwrights and plays that are ready for production.