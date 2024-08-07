Story Pirates Releases Kids Album Featuring Stephanie Jae Park, Erika Henningsen, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Story Pirates, the media company and podcast for kids, has recently released a new summer music album featuring several Broadway alum.

The album, titled Key Change World, includes 12 of the most popular tracks from the podcast, with performances from Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Allan K. Washington (Spongebob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), and Nick Blaemire (Godspell).

The songs are adapted from original stories written by kids. Listen to the new album below!

About Story Pirates

Story Pirates is an award-winning non-traditional media company providing hilarious and inspiring interactive storytelling for kids and families. Led by co-founders and industry veterans, Benjamin "Jamie" Salka (CEO) and Lee Overtree (CCO), this beloved brand is most recognized for the Story Pirates Podcast, the first-ever interactive storytelling podcast, boasting over 90 million downloads.

Together, Jamie and Lee, are constantly reshaping the children’s media landscape to inspire the next generation of storytellers. As a hub for creative minds of all ages, the Story Pirates Podcast has received over 200,000 story submissions by kids from around the world and featured notable artists and creatives such as Bowen Yang, Kristen Bell, Seth Meyers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner, and Claire Danesin their content.

Story Pirates has also produced the Looney Tunes Podcast, and co-created Game On, a sports podcast for families, with Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, and the new Cat in the Hat series, co-produced by Wondery and Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Beyond podcasts, Story Pirates has released three critically acclaimed middle-grade books, five award-winning albums, and in partnership with Story Pirates Changemakers, their non-profit arm that brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to under-resourced schools and communities, Story Pirates produces the PBS show Story Pirates Presents: SPTV.