Stephen Schwartz To Host WORKING 40th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

WORKING, the 1978 musical that celebrated America's multi-faceted workforce, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an all-star cast at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, August 12th at 7:00pm and 9:30om. The concert will be hosted by WORKING'S songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

Artists scheduled to appear include Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats), Marie France Arcilla (Working), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Felipe Joglar (Merrily We Roll Along, Sister Act), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, On The Town), and Marc Kudish (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Assassins). Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Receiving six Tony Award nominations, WORKING opened at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers) in 1978 and played twenty-four performances. The score was written by Susan Birkenhead, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, and in 2009, Lin Manuel Miranda contributed two new songs to the musical. WORKING is based on Studs Terkel's acclaimed 1974 book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day And How They Feel About What They Do.

WORKING features some of the musical theatre's most iconic songs including "It's An Art" "If I Could've Been," "Just A Housewife," " Fathers And Sons," and so many more.

54 SINGS WORKING will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The show will be music directed by Kevin David Thomas. The associate producer will be Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "WORKING is one of musical theatre's most powerful works because it finds poetry in places you would least expect it and celebrates our humanity with an optimism that is infectious. WORKING reminds its audiences that each and every one of us is connected by our desire to do good in this world and contribute something that will positively affect our fellow citizens, which is a message that is always welcomed."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS WORKING tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

