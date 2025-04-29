Stephanie Mills Releases New Single 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough'

Listen to the new remix now.
Broadway alum Stephanie Mills has returned with a high-energy dance remix of the classic hit, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough." The new dance cut, produced by Antoine Qua Richardson, Ronald Wali B Johnson and Addaryll Wilson, offers an up-beat house music arrangement layered with the sultry tones of Stephanie’s ranging and timeless vocals. Listen to it below.
Mills, alongside Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight, will be embarking on the “Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage” tour kicking off May 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Stephanie Mills is a singer and actress, known for her turn as the principal role of Dorothy in the original Broadway production of The Wiz. As a singer, she has produced a string of hits, including “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin,'" “Never Knew Love Like This Before," and "Sweet Sensation." In 2024, she returned to Broadway as Hermes in Hadestown.
