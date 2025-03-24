Stecher and Horowitz Foundation & The Music Teachers National Association Announce the Creation of Major Arts Prizes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Stecher and Horowitz Foundation in collaboration with The Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) have announced the creation of major prizes in the arts.

The prizes and grants, to be awarded annually and carried into perpetuity are: $25,000 Gateway Prize for Advancement in the Arts; $10,000 Joyce B. Cowin Career Grant; and $10,000 Melvin Stecher and Norman Horowitz Career Grant. They were created to encourage and assist promising young professional pianists/teachers worthy of recognition, who desire to further their dreams of success in this ever-changing world of the performing artist.

The Gateway Prize and Career Grants were the genesis of Melvin Stecher and Norman Horowitz, the Executive Directors of The Stecher and Horowitz Foundation, who collaborated with MTNA and its immediate past Executive Director and CEO Emeritus, Dr. Gary L. Ingle.

The Gateway Prize and Career Grants will be announced at the 2025 MTNA National Conference, taking place March 15-19, 2025 – in Minneapolis. The first presentation of recipients of the prize and grants will be at the 2026 MTNA National Convention in Chicago. Questions should be directed to the MTNA National Headquarters at mtnanet@mtna.org.

Melvin Stecher and Norman Horowitz have not only forged a distinguished legacy in the arts but have been dedicated to mentoring the next generation of musicians, ensuring that the future of classical music thrives under their guidance. With careers spanning more than 70 years, they have been a celebrated duo-piano team; educators; the founders and directors of The Stecher and Horowitz School of the Arts in Cedarhurst, NY (1960-1999); creators of the Stecher and Horowitz Piano Library; creators and founders of the NY International Piano Competition (NYIPC) (2002-2022); and now in 2025 as philanthropists.

Melvin Stecher and Norman Horowitz state, “MTNA has been a part of our lives for more than 50 years, and we cannot think of music education without it. When we established The Stecher and Horowitz School of the Arts in 1960, we looked for guidance and fortunately discovered an organization that advocated superior teaching materials and promoted teachers with credibility. We were immediately drawn to MTNA, and that relationship has lasted a lifetime.”

Gary L. Ingle stated in 2022 upon MTNA’s bestowing Messrs., Stecher and Horowitz’s its highest honor the MTNA Achievement Award, “you represent the epitome of lifetime in achievement of music and the arts. To sum it up, you have made the world a better place for thousands of individuals around the globe, especially young people, to enjoy the life-changing and unforgettable experience brought about by your lifework.”

“MTNA is thrilled to collaborate with The Stecher and Horowitz Foundation”, said Brian Shepard, MTNA’s Chief Executive Officer, “with these prizes and grants, together we can further our goals of advancing the future of music.”

Melvin Stecher and Norman Horowitz have previously established at MTNA, The Stecher and Horowitz Endowment Fund, The Stecher and Horowitz – MTNA Two Piano Competition, $10,000 in prizes; The Stecher and Horowitz – Power of Innovation Award of $10,000; and The Gary L. Ingle State Leadership Service Award of $1,000.