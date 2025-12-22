Staten Island Children’s Museum Reveals January Programming And Admission Updates

Staten Island Children's Museum has announced its January programming, featuring interactive exhibits, creative workshops, music, magic, cooking activities, and family-focused events. The Museum will also introduce updates to admission pricing, membership rates, and expanded discount and free-admission opportunities beginning in the new year.

Admission and Discount Updates

General admission will increase to $10 beginning January 1, with membership rates also adjusting at that time. The Museum will expand year-round access through new discounts and free-admission opportunities, including year-round discounted admission for active military families and 50 percent off general admission for grandparents on weekdays. Visitors are encouraged to consult the Museum’s website for the most up-to-date information on ticket prices, membership rates, discounts, free admission days, and free hours.

The Staten Island Children’s Museum will continue its participation in the Bank of America Museums on Us program. On the first weekend of each month in 2026, Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders may receive one free general admission by presenting a valid debit or credit card and a government-issued photo ID. Eligible employees may also receive free admission with proof of employment. Additional free-admission programs include Cool Culture and SNAP EBT access.

The Museum will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

January Programs and Events

January programming includes hands-on art-making in the Walk-In! Workshop, where visitors can create Little Lucky Charms using beads, clay, gems, and markers. The workshop will be offered Wednesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Literacy Inc. will lead a storytelling program on Saturday, January 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., bringing books to life through guided reading activities.

Mozart for Munchkins will take place on Monday, January 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., introducing families to musical instruments and movement through a mix of jazz, classical, and boogie-woogie music.

One Day Fun Camp will also be held on Monday, January 19, offering children ages 5 to 9 a full day of science experiments, art-making, and exhibit play. Registration is currently open through the Museum’s website.

ShopRite Kidz Cook will be offered on Sunday, January 25, with caregivers and children preparing Mediterranean rice and beans together. Sessions will take place at 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Space is limited, and tickets will be available at the door.

Magical Matt will present a magic performance on Saturday, January 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., featuring close-up card tricks, coin magic, and sleight-of-hand.

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with all programs included with admission unless otherwise noted. Schedules are subject to change.

Location and Visitor Information

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, New York. Additional information is available at sichildrensmuseum.org, by phone at 718-273-2060, or by email at info@sichildrensmuseum.org.