Stage and Screen Actress Barbara Leigh-Hunt Passes Away at 88

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Barbara Leigh-Hunt passed away at the age of 88 on September 16, 2024. Leigh-Hunt had a career across the screen and stage, but is perhaps best known for her role as a murder victim in Alfred Hitchcock's 1972 film Frenzy.

Other screen roles include Henry VII and His Six Wives, BBC's Pride and Prejudice, Billy Elliot, and Vanity Fair, which would be her film appearance.

She appeared in numerous stage productions on Broadway and the West End. On Broadway, she was seen in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, King Henry V, and Sherlock Holmes, which transferred from The Royal Shakespeare Company. Other RSC credits include Travesties, King Lear, A Winter's Tale, and Troilus and Cressida.

She was also seen at The National Theatre, where she appeared in Cat on a Hot Tin Foof, Bartholomew Fair, and An Inspector Calls, for which she won an Olivier Award.