Stafford Arima Will Direct ALLEGIANCE in Japan Next Year

BroadwayWorld has learned original Broadway director Stafford Arima will direct a production of ALLEGIANCE, the musical which starred Lea Salonga and George Takei on Broadway when the production comes to Tokyo next year. The musical, which will be making it's international premiere, tells the story of Japanese Americans facing internment during World War II.

Said Arima on the news "I am very pleased and proud to be able to deliver "Allegiance" to everyone in Japan. As global citizens, we are connected through history and story. You will be deeply moved by the music of this work, the "power of GAMAN" that stands up against adversity and the story of family love. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to perform this in Tokyo."

ALLEGIANCE features a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo. Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima directs, in his Broadway debut. Andrew Palermo serves as choreographer.

The musical played played 37 previews and 113 regular performances, and was seen by approximately 120,000 people in New York, a number that eerily echoes the number of Japanese Americans who were directly impacted by the events that inspired the show.

ALLEGIANCE illuminates one of American history's lesser known chapters as it tells the story of Sam Kimura (Takei), transported back nearly six decades to when his younger self (Leung) and his sister Kei (Salonga) fought to stay connected to their heritage, their family, and themselves after Japanese Americans were wrongfully imprisoned during World War II. An important story told with great resonance and intimacy, Allegiance explores the ties that bind us, the struggle to persevere, and the overwhelming power of forgiveness and, most especially, love.

The cast in Japan is set to include Megumi Hamada, Naoto Kaiho, Masataka Nakagawachi, Yuko Konami, Tsunehiko Kamijo, Tomohiko Imai, Toru Watanabe, Hirotaka Terui, Makoto Nishino, Takeshi Matsubara, Kazuya Tawara, Naruhito Murai, Chihiro Ooto, Airi Tsunekawa, Atsuko Kawai, Miyu Ayahashi, Arisa Kojima, Ayami Ishii, and Riko Takahashi.





