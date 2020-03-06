Spring 2020 Programs Announced at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Spring 2020 programs have been announced at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. See full details below:

WED, MARCH 11 @ 1 PM

Dance Rewind| Suzanne Farrell at New York City Ballet

Two films featuring Suzanne Farrell: Chaconne filmed in 1976, and Union Jack filmed in 1977. Please note both are rehearsals, in practice clothes, with piano accompaniment.

Land Of Happiness: A Journey Into The Dances Of Bhutan with Karen Greenspan

MON, MARCH 16 | 6 PM

Advance registration required

Karen Greenspan, author of Land Of Happiness: A Journey Into The Dances Of Bhutan, offers an insightful tour of the Dance Division's extensive footage of Bhutanese dance, filmed by Core of Culture.

WED, MARCH 25 @ 1 PM

David Vaughan's The Dance Historian Is In| Tony Waag

Founder of the American Tap Dance Foundation and Tap City, the annual New York City Tap Festival, Tony Waag is an international ambassador of the form, receiving the Dance Magazine Award in 2014 for his countless contributions. He will screen some clips from his vast Tap City archive.

WED, APRIL 8 @ 1 PM

Dance Rewind| Paul Taylor Dance Company

Two works by Paul Taylor: Nightshade and Dust, filmed in 1976 and featuring company members Elie Chaib, Carolyn Adams, Christopher Gillis, Lila York, and David Parsons.

WED, APRIL 29 @ 1 PM

David Vaughan's The Dance Historian Is In| Dean Moss

Mercurial and reclusive, the award-winning interdisciplinary choreographer, video artist, curator, and lecturer Dean Moss will screen and contextualize his acclaimed work Kisaeng becomes you with guest scholar Maura Donohue.

An Evening with Alexei Ratmansky and Myles Thatcher

THURS, APRIL 30 | 6 PM

Advance registration required

Classical ballet is not frozen in the past but is a living, evolving art - this conviction provided a shared faith for mentor Alexei Ratmansky and protégé Myles Thatcher. After working together through Rolex's Mentor and Protege program, Ratmansky and Thatcher come to the Library to talk about the living art of dance.

WED, MAY 13 @ 1 PM

Dance Rewind| Anthony Tudor Works at American Ballet Theater

Two filmed rehearsals of ballets by Antony Tudor: Jardin Aux Lilas recorded in 1972, and The Leaves are Fading from 1975 which features the original cast including Gelsey Kirkland, Cynthia Harvey, and Jonas Kage.

An Introduction to the George Balanchine Foundation Video Archives

THURS, MAY 21 | 6 PM

Advance registration required

For 20 years, the George Balanchine Foundation's Interpreters Archive has recorded the creators of important Balanchine roles, as they teach and coach the roles with dancers today. Join us for a celebration of the Balanchine Foundation "Interpreters Archive," with rarely seen clips of coaching sessions, and testimonials from great dancers, past and present.

WED, MAY 27 @ 1 PM

David Vaughan's The Dance Historian Is In| Melissa Toogood

Bessie award-winning performer Melissa Toogood will show footage from her time dancing in the Merce Cunningham Dance Company and with Pam Tanowitz Dance.

Willa Kim: Made in New York

THURS, JUNE 4 | 6 PM

Advance registration required

Bobbi Owen, curator of the Library's new exhibition The Wondrous Willa Kim: Costume Designs for Actors and Dancers, presents a close examination of Willa Kim's costumes in motion. See Kim's innovative designs captured in performance footage from Will Rogers Follies, Elliot Feld's Variations on America and Paper Tiger, plus other works preserved in the Library's theatre and dance moving image archives.

WED, JUNE 10 @ 1 PM

Dance Rewind| Le Ballet National du Sénégal

Traditional dances from Senegal recorded in 1995 at the Zellerbach Auditorium, Berkeley, California.

WED, JUNE 24 @ 1 PM

David Vaughan's The Dance Historian Is In| Sachiyo Ito

Choreographer, educator, performer, and compelling ambassador for Japanese arts and culture, Sachiyo Ito has embodied the beauty and grace of Japanese classical dance to American audiences for the last 48 years. She will screen her Kabuki dances and choreographed works inspired by the Japanese traditions.

The NYPL Dance Division and the Queer Quotient

THURS, JUNE 25 | 6 PM

Advance registration required

How is dance history a form of queer history? In what ways is the Dance Division of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts an archive of LGBTQIA+ lives and experiences? In connection with Pride Month at NYPL, dance scholar Paul A. Scolieri explores responses to the above questions focusing on the research for his recent biography of Ted Shawn.

All events are free and take place at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza. Advance registration may be recommended for some events. Please visit nypl.org/lpa for more details.





