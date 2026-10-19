Spotlight: Applications Are Now Open at Atlantic Acting School

Applications are now open at Atlantic Acting School. Learn More about the school's core programs and start your next chapter in professional actor training.

Whether you're ready for immersive full-time study, a flexible evening schedule, or an intensive summer experience, Atlantic Acting School offers rigorous training grounded in Practical Aesthetics. Explore programs designed to strengthen your craft, build confidence, and prepare you for a career as a working actor.

2-Year Conservatory: Atlantic's flagship program offers intensive, professional training in scene work, voice, movement, and performance. Learn More or apply today.

Practical Aesthetics Scholarship: Apply for full-tuition and merit scholarships for our professional Conservatory programs. Application deadline: November 15.

Evening Conservatory: Train on a part-time schedule while balancing work and life. Learn More or apply.

Spring and Summer Intensives: Take advantage of an early-bird special: $500 tuition discount when you apply by November 15 and register by December 20. Learn More or apply.

Find the program that fits your goals. Explore all offerings and support the school.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 19 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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