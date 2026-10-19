Spotlight: Applications Are Now Open at Atlantic Acting School
Applications Open: Train at Atlantic Acting School.
Applications are now open at Atlantic Acting School. Learn More about the school's core programs and start your next chapter in professional actor training.
Whether you're ready for immersive full-time study, a flexible evening schedule, or an intensive summer experience, Atlantic Acting School offers rigorous training grounded in Practical Aesthetics. Explore programs designed to strengthen your craft, build confidence, and prepare you for a career as a working actor.
2-Year Conservatory: Atlantic's flagship program offers intensive, professional training in scene work, voice, movement, and performance. Learn More or apply today.
Practical Aesthetics Scholarship: Apply for full-tuition and merit scholarships for our professional Conservatory programs. Application deadline: November 15.
Evening Conservatory: Train on a part-time schedule while balancing work and life. Learn More or apply.
Spring and Summer Intensives: Take advantage of an early-bird special: $500 tuition discount when you apply by November 15 and register by December 20. Learn More or apply.
Find the program that fits your goals. Explore all offerings and support the school.
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