News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: ANASTASIA at David Geffen Hall

Anastasia: The Musical Live For One Night Only!

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Spotlight: ANASTASIA at David Geffen Hall Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Manhattan Concert Productions will soon present a one-of-a-kind concert performance of Anastasia: The Musical, In Concert as part of its celebrated Broadway Series. Don't miss this unforgettable night at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 17 and be transported from the final days of the Russian Empire to the vibrant streets of 1920s Paris.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Jimmy Fallon in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE
Video: Stewart F. Lane Unpacks the History of the Iconic Palace Theatre
Meet the New Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Only With You' From NINE

This magical, semi-staged event will be brought to life by an exceptional creative team, a 400-voice chorus, the renowned New York City Chamber Orchestra, and an all-star cast, including Christy Altomare (Anya), John Bolton (Vlad), Jordan Donica (Gleb), Alex Joseph Grayson (Dmitry), Mary Beth Peil (Dowager Empress), and Rachel York (Countess Lily), and many more!

Join us for an evening of adventure, romance, and timeless music that you won’t soon forget. Limited tickets remain!





Videos