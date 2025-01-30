Spotlight: ANASTASIA at David Geffen Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Concert Productions will soon present a one-of-a-kind concert performance of Anastasia: The Musical, In Concert as part of its celebrated Broadway Series. Don't miss this unforgettable night at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on February 17 and be transported from the final days of the Russian Empire to the vibrant streets of 1920s Paris.

This magical, semi-staged event will be brought to life by an exceptional creative team, a 400-voice chorus, the renowned New York City Chamber Orchestra, and an all-star cast, including Christy Altomare (Anya), John Bolton (Vlad), Jordan Donica (Gleb), Alex Joseph Grayson (Dmitry), Mary Beth Peil (Dowager Empress), and Rachel York (Countess Lily), and many more!