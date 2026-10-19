Special Offer: Spotlight: Get $5 Off Tickets for U-M's La Rondine by Puccini in Michigan

Save $5 on tickets to University of Michigan's production of Puccini's La Rondine (The Swallow). Buy $5 off tickets using promo code BWW2627—or click the link to have the discount automatically applied at checkout.

This bittersweet comedy from Giacomo Puccini follows courtesan Magda, who abandons her wealthy life with Rambaldo for a passionate affair with the younger, poorer Ruggero, hiding her true identity in the process. When visitors from her past arrive, Magda must confront who she really is and what she truly wants. The production features the University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Kirk Severtson and directed by Stephanie Havey.

La Rondine runs November 5–8, 2026 at Power Center in Ann Arbor. The promo code is valid for select SMTD performances through the end of the 2026–27 season and can only be redeemed online in advance. The $5 discount will appear in your cart at checkout.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 27 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me