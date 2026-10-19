Special Offer: Spotlight: Get $5 Off Tickets for U-M's La Rondine by Puccini in Michigan
Use the code BWW2627 to get $5 off all tickets!
Save $5 on tickets to University of Michigan's production of Puccini's La Rondine (The Swallow). Buy $5 off tickets using promo code BWW2627—or click the link to have the discount automatically applied at checkout.
This bittersweet comedy from Giacomo Puccini follows courtesan Magda, who abandons her wealthy life with Rambaldo for a passionate affair with the younger, poorer Ruggero, hiding her true identity in the process. When visitors from her past arrive, Magda must confront who she really is and what she truly wants. The production features the University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Kirk Severtson and directed by Stephanie Havey.
La Rondine runs November 5–8, 2026 at Power Center in Ann Arbor. The promo code is valid for select SMTD performances through the end of the 2026–27 season and can only be redeemed online in advance. The $5 discount will appear in your cart at checkout.
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