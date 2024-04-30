South Street Seaport Museum's Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Continues This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues on the first Sunday of every month. Join us for the first 2024 Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program that will take place aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! From May through October, the lively chantey experience will take place on the main deck of the historic cargo vessel.

Each sing will be hosted by a local artist who will lead the sea-song sing-along that will feature a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy the music. Throughout the event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share the chantey of their choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

Sings take place on Wavertree rain or shine. In the event of rain, the program will move to the Captain's Saloon, which is protected from weather.

The May hybrid sing will be hosted by Lafayette Matthews.

This event is free, and registration is encouraged.

