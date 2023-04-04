Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum to Present Print Your Own Stationery - Monthly Event At Bowne & Co.

Work together with Bowne's designers to produce your own custom set of stationery-from start to finish.

Apr. 04, 2023  
South Street Seaport Museum has announced a brand-new experience, Print Your Own Stationery at Bowne & Co., 211 Water Street, New York, 10038, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at noon. Established in 1775, the Bowne & Co. letterpress print shop is a piece of New York City history, and now you can join our printers in celebrating this rich legacy in hands-on workshops! Tickets are $100. To register, visit seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop/. This series will be held on the last Saturday of every month.

Sign up today for an immersive program where you can work together with Bowne's designers to produce your own custom set of stationery-from start to finish. In this three-hour workshop, you get to set type from the Museum's collection of historic fonts, mix ink, cut paper, and print a bespoke edition of 35 notecards using a 19th century printing press. Great for all skill levels, the workshop will engage you in every part of the printing process-we even teach you how to clean the press at the end!

Advanced registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome, and all supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery valued at $250.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

