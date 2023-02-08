South Street Seaport Museum to Present February Book Club: Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story Of A Black American Loyalist

South Street Seaport Museum has announced that the February selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story of a Black American Loyalist by Charles Hoffmire. This maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books Seaport. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, history, and preservation.

The February session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story of a Black American Loyalist by Charles Hoffmire on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 6:30pm, at McNally Jackson Books Seaport, at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story of a Black American Loyalist

The Book Club caps Black History Month with Charles Hoffmire's riveting publication Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story of a Black American Loyalist. This book is based on the unbelievable true story of Benjamin Whitecuff, a free Black farmer from Long Island who became an American spy in the British Army in 1776. Together, we'll be captivated by the many twists, turns, and espionage missions that led to Whitecuff being rescued by a British privateer and joining the British Navy before retiring in 1783.

Soldier, Sailor, Spy: The Story of a Black American Loyalist is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the February meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org