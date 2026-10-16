South Street Seaport Museum to Offer Lenape Games Family Activity

Saturdays and Sundays throughout August offer families the opportunity to experience the Greater New York region's rich past through fun, interactive games at the South Street Seaport Museum. Visitors can discover the traditions of the area's Indigenous people and play the same games that were enjoyed in the region long before the city as it is known today, free with General Admission. More information and tickets are available at southstreetseaportmuseum.org/family-activity.

The activity celebrates National Native American Heritage Month with family-friendly activities including Selahtinalìtin (sˈɛlɑːtˌɪnɐlˌɪtɪn): a scattering straws game similar to Pick Up Sticks or Jackstraws, and Mamantuhwin (mˈæmɐntˌuːwɪn): a dice-and-bowl game inspired by the whirligig beetle. The games offer a chance to connect with the history of Lenapehoking, the land now known as South Street Seaport.

This family activity will be offered most Saturdays and Sundays from November 7 through November 29; those interested in checking on an exact date are encouraged to contact the Museum.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Monthly family activities are included in General Admission to the South Street Seaport Museum on Saturday and Sunday, 11am–5pm. Admission brings visitors aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into all current exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. Tickets also allow access to Maritime City, the Seaport Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. General Admission tickets now include The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation Exhibition, which has been extended through November 29. More information is available at seaportmuseum.org/admission.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org

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