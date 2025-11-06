South Street Seaport Museum Will Host Marching Bands at the Seaport Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a booming afternoon on November 26 at the South Street Seaport Museum—a front-row preview of the iconic New York City Thanksgiving Day Parade, a day early in the Seaport! Tickets to the event are free and can be reserved here.

Catch the excitement as marching bands from Temple University and the Damien Spartan Regiment take over Pier 16 with stationary performances that are sure to get you in the parade spirit. Hundreds of students from these talented bands will fill the air with the sounds of classics like “Funkytown” and “Uptown Funk” plus medleys of popular hits, school songs, and catchy drum cadences. The band from Temple University will begin at 1pm and the performance from the Damien Spartan Regiment will begin at 2:30pm.

Marching bands have been a staple of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since its inception in 1924 and this is your chance to experience their magic before the big day and without all the crowds.

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets at check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. And, make sure to check out the temporary outdoor exhibition Signs of Origins while it is on view from October 1 through November 30! seaportmuseum.org/admission

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of “Where New York Begins.” seaportmuseum.org