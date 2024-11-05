South Street Seaport Museum Reveals November Family Activity Weekends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed November Family Activity Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays through November 30, 2024, from 11:00am-4:30pm. These activities are free with your Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets, no additional registration needed. Engagement stations may be located indoors at the 207 Water Street program space, or on the tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Museum staff will be happy to point you in the direction of the weekend's activity when you check in.

November 2024: Build a Baggywrinkle

Join the Seaport Museum for an all-ages activity where you get to learn about the common ships' tool known as a baggywrinkle--a soft covering used to protect sails from damage. You'll get to see a real example from one of the Seaport Museum's historic ships, and then learn how to make one!

Traditionally, baggywrinkle is made from unraveled ropes, but on weekends throughout November, you can come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and learn to make these important tools from scratch using colorful yarn. This fun craft makes for unique maritime-inspired Autumn decoration!

This family activity will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from November 2 through November 24. Access to Wavertree involves climbing a few stairs, walking up an angled gangway, and descending a few stairs onto the deck. The lower decks are accessible via stairs, while the upper deck requires navigating steep ladder-like stairs.

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends