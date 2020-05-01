South Street Seaport Museum Presents #SeaportMuseumAtHome - Education

South Street Seaport Museum, which closed its doors in March in response to COVID-19, will remain closed to the public until further notice. Until its physical spaces reopen, the Museum invites friends and fans to stay connected in the digital world. '

As its staff is still hard at work remotely, every Friday on the Museum's Facebook page, there will be an installment of #SeaportMuseumAtHome: updates posted throughout the day to highlight what the Museum's teams are doing from home: https://www.facebook.com/SouthStreetSeaportMuseum.

Friday, May 1 - Education No. 1

Laura Norwitz, Senior Director for Programs and Education will give a glimpse into the Museum's efforts to provide video and digital resources for teachers, classes and families to do together.

Friday, May 8 - Bowne No. 2 - Bowne & Co. printing shop's normal operations are still on pause, but designers keep on job printing! While they print using the Museum's working collection of letterpress machines, type, and images, the design process almost always begins on a computer. This way, our designers are able to continue working on job printing projects remotely. Get a glimpse at what our designers do by following @bowneprinters on Facebook and Instagram.

Friday, May 15 - Collections No. 2 - Since the second week of March, the six dedicated members of the collections care team (staff, interns, and volunteers) have been meeting virtually to keep track of both ongoing and new projects, brainstorm collection management and remote engagement ideas, and support one another through this time. From home, the team is concentrating on enhancing the digital documentation of the Museum's artifacts and archival material by researching and updating collection database entries, refreshing policies and procedures, and keeping connected with other museums' colleagues through webinars and video meetings. Remote and limited on-site checking of the Museum's collection storage areas and galleries is also happening as part of ongoing collections and facilities operations, which include monitoring temperature and humidity, walk-through spaces to spot-check needs and assessment of item conditions.

There will continue to be more opportunities to explore, learn, and interact with the Museum and staff on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the Museum's website.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org





