South Street Seaport Museum Presents SINISTER SECRETS OF THE SEAPORT Walking Tours November 2023

South Street Seaport Museum presents Sinister Secrets of the Seaport, a 90-minute walking tour that takes participants on a winding journey to unravel the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Tours continue through the month of November. Join us for some of our last Sinister Secrets of the year!

Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program, Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s. These dark tales, delivered in an entertaining and lighthearted manner, provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets.

"Guests at the South Street Seaport who expect a stuffy museum tour filled with boring facts are in for a surprise when they sign up for the Seaport Museum's 'Sinister Secrets of the Seaport' tour of the historic district in Lower Manhattan...[The tour guide] is entertaining and engaging when he talks about the area's dark past. The sinister, dubious, and sometimes scandalous stories are ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s and tell a tale about murder, arson... blackmail, and illegal animal fights. The stories involve prominent business people, scorned husbands, New York politicians, crooks, and organized crime-" - AMNY

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Arrive up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up. Tickets are $40 for adults, with discounts available for Seaport Museum members, seniors, students, and youth. Please note that the tour requires walking approximately one mile and some stops on this tour require walking up and down small flights of stairs. Lower Manhattan can be chilly and windy this time of year, and this tour takes place exclusively outdoors. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly.

Tour Dates for November 2023:

Sunday, November 5, 3-4:30pm

Sunday, November 12, 3-4:30pm

Wednesday, November 29, 6-7:30pm

Since 1995, the Alliance for Downtown New York has provided service, advocacy, research, and information to enhance the quality of life in Lower Manhattan and advance the dynamic, vibrant neighborhood as a global model of a 21st century Central Business District for businesses, residents, and visitors. The Walking Tour Incubator awarded grants to five organizations for the development of compelling and original walking tour experiences that can be sustained in Lower Manhattan for at least one year. downtownny.com

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




