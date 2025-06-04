South Street Seaport Museum Music And Maritime: An After-Hours Experience to Take Place in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Music and Maritime: An After-Hours Experience on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5pm to 7pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

Enhance your visit to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree with live music after-hours. Stop by anytime between 5pm and 7pm for a free self-guided exploration of the historical ship while enjoying the breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights and a live performance by musician and songwriter Blair Lamb, who will fill the vessel with beautiful piano and vocals.

This special evening is perfect for a date night with your special someone, a memorable night with friends, or a solo visit to enjoy a taste of New York's maritime history.

Advanced registration is encouraged, and walkups will be accommodated as possible. Sparkling wine and seltzer will be available on the main deck while you enjoy the music throughout the evening. Advanced registration is encouraged for this free event. seaportmuseum.org/wavertree-music

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree