South Street Seaport Museum And Bowne & Co. to Present Free Fresh Prints Open House

Get hands-on experience with 19th century-style letterpress printing and explore the museum's graphic arts collection. Open to ages 12 and up.
South Street Seaport Museum's 19th century-style letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. will offer a monthly opportunity for you to learn about letterpress printing and get hands-on with the Museum's working printing history and graphic arts collection--the Fresh Prints open house--at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District.
Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience on the first Thursday of every month! These monthly open houses will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use. You'll get to see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.
Advanced registration is encouraged for these workshops but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints
If you don't see tickets available for a specific first-Thursday date, pre-registration for that date has reached capacity. You are welcome to try joining the event as a walkup but space is not guaranteed. These popular workshops fill quickly, so register today!
Upcoming 2024 Open Houses:
Thursday, May 2, 6pm
Thursday, June 6, 6pm
Thursday, July 11, 6pm
Thursday, August 1, 6pm
Thursday, September 5, 6pm
Thursday, October 3, 6pm
